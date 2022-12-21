Read full article on original website
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
Javier Acevedo on Development of Canadian Men, Being a Team Swiss Army Knife
We sat down with recent SC Worlds medalist Javier Acevedo to discuss his last few years in the pool. After finishing his time at Georgia, Javi got the chance to compete for the LA Current in the ISL, where Marsh continued the trend that UGA’s Jack Bauerle had started of using the Canadian as a breaststroker. Javi has continued to hone his versatility, culminating in a silver medal in the 100 IM last week in Melbourne.
Claire Curzan Raced 1600 Meters Over 19 Swims At Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took on an incredibly daunting schedule at the Short Course World Championships. Already scheduled to be the busiest female swimmer on the U.S. roster with five entries coming into the meet, Curzan added the 200 backstroke to her lineup at the last minute after Rhyan White was forced to pull out of the competition due to an undisclosed illness.
Kylie Masse’s Incredible Run of Consistency Continues At Short Course Worlds
Since breaking onto the scene at the 2015 World University Games, Masse has won an individual at 12 straight major championship meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse has been on a phenomenal run of consistency for the better part of the last decade, having been...
arena Swim of the Week: Emma McKeon Records First Sub-54 Fly Split On Aussie Relay
McKeon's relay split was the fastest in history by nearly four-tenths of a second. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim...
2022 Swammy Awards: South American Female Swimmer of the Year – Jhennifer Conceicao
Jhennifer Conceicao's year was highlighted by her record-breaking performances in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 SOUTH AMERICAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: JHENNIFER CONCEICAO, BRAZIL. Jhennifer Conceicao of Brazil is this year’s...
13 YO Jacqueline Zipagan Swims 50.06 100 Free Lead Off Breaking Jenny Thompson Record
SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Jacqueline Zipagan of Bluefish Swim Club led off the 400 freestyle relay in a 50.06. That broke Jenny Thompson‘s New England Swimming LSC record of 50.10 which stood from all the way back 1987. That...
Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris
The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
Isaac Cooper Details Roller Coaster SC World Champs, Coming Out On Top
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Kyle Chalmers Let Adam Peaty, Matthew Temple Tattoo Him After Short Course Worlds
Kyle Chalmers celebrated his success at last week’s Short Course World Championships with two new tattoos courtesy of Aussie teammate Matthew Temple and British breaststroke ace Adam Peaty. Temple inked his 4×100 medley relay split — a 48.34 butterfly leg, the fastest of the meet — onto Chalmers’ skin,...
Less Is More: Re-Qualifying for U.S. Nationals at 41
Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. Before we get going, check out and subscribe to the Less Is More vlog for more detail on everything below. 21 years ago I qualified for my last US Nationals. It was an abysmal performance- second-to-last in the 200 breast and not much better in the 100. I remember my grandmother, who was a bit feisty, telling me “Well, you can’t tell me you’ve been training.” My college career ended the following spring on a similarly low note with times slower than freshman year. It was gut wrenching to go out like that.
Caeleb Dressel Can Hold His Breath for Five Minutes, Six Seconds (In Bed)
“It’s usually in my bed, before falling asleep I’ve done it,” Dressel said of his record for holding his breath. “My record in bed: 5 minutes, 6 seconds.” Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A rare Caeleb Dressel sighting produced a couple fun soundbites in...
Kate Douglass Gave Her 4×100 Medley Relay Gold Medal To A Volunteer Worker At SC Worlds
Following the medal ceremony for the women’s 4×100 medley relay on the last day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, where the American women won gold in world record fashion, relay anchor Kate Douglass decided to give away her gold medal to an age group swimmer that was volunteering at the meet.
SwimSwam Pulse: Heilman’s 100 Fly Edges McIntosh’s 500 Free For Top Winter Junior Swim
15-year-old Heilman's time of 44.67 in the 100 fly not only broke the NAG record for 15-16 boys, but also went under the 17-18 mark. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
Irvine Novaquatics Swimmers Shine At SCS/OTTR Winter Age Group Champs
SCY (25 yards) Swimmers in Southern California took to the Palm Springs Swim Center earlier this month for the region’s Winter Age Group Championships, and there were a number of top performances produced. Among those were the efforts of Irvine Novaquatics swimmer Peter Vu, who neared his lifetime best...
Seven Swimmers Named 2022-2023 Victor Davis Memorial Fund Award Recipients
The Victor Davis Memorial Fund gives out financial awards to help amateur Canadian swimmers continue pursuing elite swimming. Swimming Canada has named 7 swimmers as recipients of the 2022-2023 Victor Davis Memorial Fund Awards. The Victor Davis Memorial Fund was established in memory of Davis and continues to help inspire...
Kameneva Clocks Two Russian Records At 2022 Vladimir Salnikov Cup
SCM (25m) For the 16th time, the Vladimir Salnikov Cup took place in St. Petersburg, with many of Russia’s top athletes taking to the water after having been banned from international competitions such as this year’s Short Course World Championships. The Russian ban extends to both FINA and...
Men Bhi Ab Kar Sakenge Paris Olympics Me Artistic Swimming
Aisa Pahli Baar Hone Jaa Raha Hai Jab Men Bhi Compete Kar Sakenge 2024 Mein Hone Wale Paris Games Ke Olympic Artistic Swimming Mein. Archive photo via G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Aisa Pahli Baar Hone Jaa Raha Hai Jab Men Bhi Compete Kar Sakenge 2024 Mein Hone Wale Paris Games Ke Olympic Artistic...
WATCH: Kyle Chalmers on the Motivation and Sacrifice it Takes to Become World Champion
The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Current photo via World Aquatics. We sat down with newly crowned world champion Kyle Chalmers to dissect his performances at the short course world championships. Chalmers breaks down his historic swims and the pressure of racing on home soil. The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Chalmers says they are wired similarly and it’s been a great learning experience training with him.
2022 Swammy Awards: Asian Female Of The Year – Li Bingjie
With several key performances put up this year, 20-year-old Li Bingjie of China earns the 2022 Swammy Award for Asian Female. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 ASIAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: LI BINGJIE, CHINA. For the...
