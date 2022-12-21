Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sneads’ Patterson up for Gatorade Player of the Year
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) -Sneads junior running back Jason Patterson, who led all Florida classifications in rushing this season, was named a finalist for the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year. Patterson finished his junior season with a state-leading 2721 yards rushing (226.8 YPG) and 37 touchdowns through 12 games. He ran for 500 yards in […]
Maclay long snapper signs with "dream school" Florida State
Maclay's Peyton Naylor is one of the top long snappers in the country, but when it came time in deciding where he wanted to play in college, he didn't have to wait long or look very far.
247Sports
An updated look at what FSU added, what they still need, and what is next
Florida State has added 23 players since the start of Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period. The Seminoles signed 17 prospects from the high school and junior college ranks, while also announcing a half-dozen transfers (full list here). FSU hit on their top targets at numerous positions, while also satisfying many needs.
St. Thomas Aquinas star safety Conrad Hussey picks Florida State over Miami
The Hurricanes tried to make a late move with a local prospect, but he ultimately chose a rival. Florida State flipped St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State, adding him to the Seminoles’ recruiting class on the second day of the three-day Early Signing Period. Hussey, a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 25, but he flipped ...
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida
Billy Napier breaks down Jaden Rashada's signing with Florida and what he'll bring to the Gators' quarterback room.
dukebasketballreport.com
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma players comment on FSU leading up to Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners aren't taking the Seminoles lightly leading up to next week.
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Another defensive back is moving on from the Seminoles.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series on Wednesday night. Calipari talked his team's toughness, where they stand entering SEC play, honoring the late Reggie Warford and more. The entire ...
Tallahassee, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee. The Robert F Munroe basketball team will have a game with Godby High School on December 22, 2022, 17:30:00. The Rutherford High School basketball team will have a game with Leon High School on December 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
WCTV
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
City of Tallahassee answers need to know questions ahead of cold snap
As we look ahead to some really cold days, the City of Tallahassee is already seeing an increase in people calling in with questions about their utilities.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. The victim, who is being identified as a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, lost control of her SUV and crashed into a line of trees around 8:30 Sunday night near Bannerman Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after learning the car was stolen from New Orleans. A police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after observing a car make an illegal U-Turn at the intersection of North Monroe Street and I-10.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
WCTV
Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
WCTV
Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids. “It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said. His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly...
Comments / 0