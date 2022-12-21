ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WMBB

Sneads’ Patterson up for Gatorade Player of the Year

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) -Sneads junior running back Jason Patterson, who led all Florida classifications in rushing this season, was named a finalist for the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year. Patterson finished his junior season with a state-leading 2721 yards rushing (226.8 YPG) and 37 touchdowns through 12 games. He ran for 500 yards in […]
SNEADS, FL
247Sports

An updated look at what FSU added, what they still need, and what is next

Florida State has added 23 players since the start of Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period. The Seminoles signed 17 prospects from the high school and junior college ranks, while also announcing a half-dozen transfers (full list here). FSU hit on their top targets at numerous positions, while also satisfying many needs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas star safety Conrad Hussey picks Florida State over Miami

The Hurricanes tried to make a late move with a local prospect, but he ultimately chose a rival. Florida State flipped St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State, adding him to the Seminoles’ recruiting class on the second day of the three-day Early Signing Period. Hussey, a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 25, but he flipped ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. The victim, who is being identified as a 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, lost control of her SUV and crashed into a line of trees around 8:30 Sunday night near Bannerman Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after learning the car was stolen from New Orleans. A police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after observing a car make an illegal U-Turn at the intersection of North Monroe Street and I-10.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

