Columbia, MO

RB Jamal Roberts Signs Letter of Intent with Missouri Tigers

By Zach Dimmitt
Mizzou Sports Talk
 3 days ago

2023 running back Jamal Roberts has officially signed his letter of intent with the Missouri Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers have officially secured a signature from 2023 St. Mary's (St. Louis, MO) running back Jamal Roberts, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Roberts, who stands at 5-11, 200 pounds, was offered by the Tigers on June 9 and announced his commitment on July 3. He chose Mizzou over programs like Air Force, Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas State, Miami (Ohio) and Army.

Roberts is the only running back in Mizzou's 2023 class.

During his junior season in 2021, he rushed 98 times for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding seven catches for 121 yards and two more scores. He also had 19 tackles on defense.

He'll now look to compete for future playing time with running backs Cody Schrader, Elijah Young, Michael Cox and BJ Harris. The Tigers will need his efforts, as they averaged the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the SEC (158.2) this past season.

Mizzou (6-6) takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5) on Friday in Tampa at the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

COLUMBIA, MO
