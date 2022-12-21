ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Willie McGinest Arrest For Brutal Attack: Off NFL Network; Out of Patriots Hall of Fame?

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEjge_0jqKfPB800

New England's three-time Super Bowl hero Willie McGinest is facing legal troubles, perhaps a lost job and scrutiny about his standing in the Pats' Hall of Fame.

With a bizarre loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend and a season seemingly spiraling out of the NFL playoffs, the current New England Patriots are enduring a forgettable season on the the field. One of the greats from their past - Willie McGinest - is having an even worse year off of it.

Arrested this week on felony assault charges for his part in a brutal beating of a man at a California restaurant , McGinest has been yanked off the air by NFL Network, where he served as an analyst. The network - via Pro Football Talk - says:

"We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter."

Since his arrest and release on bond, McGinest took to Instagram to begin attempting to explain what clearly looks like a violent attack on an unsuspecting victim. Wrote McGinest on his IG:

“Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance. The Truth will prevail.”

McGinest is, of course, afforded due process and every man is innocent until proven guilty. But ... this looks bad. Hideous. Brutal. Difficult to watch. He and his legal team will have to come up with compelling evidence that he was not somehow involved in this violent confrontation, or that his participation was purely in self-defense or somehow otherwise justified.

With 12 seasons in New England, two Pro Bowls and three Super Bowl rings, McGinest is a hero from the dynasty days. He holds the Pats' record for playoff sacks. And in 2015 he became a "made man," inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

He will have his day in court. But will he also have his place in the Patriots' HOF judged for something along the lines of "conduct unbecoming of an icon?"

Obviously McGinest earned enshrinement for his performance on the field. But it's bad optics for the Patriots to boast him as one of their all-time best and brightest in the wake of this incident.

Video from the West Hollywood hot-spot, Delilah, on Dec. 9 shows McGinest, 51, and some other men approaching and then attacking a man in the middle of the restaurant. McGinest and the others walk right up to the man, become involved in a brief verbal confrontation, and then yank him out of his seat to start beating him.

At one point during the melee, the 6-5, 270-pound McGinest appears to wrap his hand around a bottle ... and then begin slamming the bottle into the man's head repeatedly.

There are some other elements that appear to stand out in the case of McGinest (who played for the Patriots from 1994-2005 and the Cleveland Browns from 2006-08). Those include the apparent use of the bottle as a weapon, what looks like him throwing the first punch, and what looks like the people with him also punching this person.

There may well be some revelations to come on what led to this incident and what exactly happened. And it’s far from clear that this will lead to a felony conviction; there’s a long path to that point. And some or all of that may be why NFL Network has only gone with “will not appear” rather than language of a suspension or termination to this point.

But it does seem difficult to envision what particular “Truth” could make it worth it for NFLN to bring back McGinest after this video. And maybe impossible for the Patriots to keep him in their Hall of Fame.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 13

Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return

Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
TAMPA, FL
Mashed

The Bakery Former Pittsburgh Steeler Legend Franco Harris Owned

It's not quite something one might predict, but per Restaurant Business Online, many NFL players turn to the restaurant business after retirement. This rapidly increasing trend likely began with former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts player Donnell Thompson, who quit the game early to franchise a McDonald's, Denny's, and a Checkers & Rally's. To prepare, Thompson worked for free at McDonald's for six years, simply hoping to learn the ins and outs of the business — enough to one day open a franchise. Another former Baltimore player took a slightly different approach; instead of franchising an existing restaurant, he opened his own BBQ joint in Maryland (via Food Market). The store pays homage to his early days, as it's lined with football memorabilia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Golf Digest

Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas

The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Frozen temperatures crushing Steelers ticket prices for Immaculate Reception, Franco Harris celebration

The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy