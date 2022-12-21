Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
KING-5
Backstage with Jo Koy at his Tacoma homecoming
TACOMA, Wash. — Any artist would feel good about selling 20,000 tickets for a show at the Tacoma Dome. But for Foss High School graduate Jo Koy, it was especially meaningful. The Dec. 10th performance punctuated a big homecoming for the comedian, which included receiving an official Jo Koy...
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
KING-5
Oscar frontrunner Brendan Fraser says Seattle 'birthed' his acting career
SEATTLE — Former Seattleite Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner for the best actor Academy Award, based on his performance in “The Whale.”. He plays Charlie, a severely obese English teacher who never leaves his apartment. He teaches classes virtually and relies on the help of his friend and nurse (played by Hong Chau) for food and medical needs. As his health deteriorates, he tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (played by Sadie Sink.)
KING-5
Seattle's newest rooftop lounge hosts NYE event with views of the Space Needle
SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest rooftop bar is an option for prime fireworks viewing on New Year’s Eve. ALTITUDE Sky Lounge atop the Astra Hotel is holding a special “Drink The Stars” event on Dec. 31. Located 16 stories above the South Lake Union neighborhood, the...
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Mother and daughter cat duo Kerosene and Pugsly
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kerosene and her daughter Pugsly are a bonded pair of young cats looking for their forever home. Kerosene was abandoned outside an apartment complex and taken into a home, where she gave birth to a litter of kittens. Pugsly has stayed with her mom ever since.
q13fox.com
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
q13fox.com
Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow
SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
KOMO News
Video shows scary moment person almost run over by sliding car on icy Seattle street
SEATTLE — A rare ice storm swept through western Washington overnight creating dangerous driving conditions across the region. KOMO News saw many people Friday morning slipping and sliding on the roads, but also sidewalks. Our viewers have also been sending us footage of the dangerous conditions they're seeing in their neighborhoods.
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
KOMO News
Seattle police looking for women who stabbed a man with a pen during carjacking
SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for two women accused of carjacking a man who gave them a ride in north Seattle Wednesday. According to police, the man was stopped at a light at NW 85th St and 1st Ave NW just after 10 a.m. when two women got into his car. They asked the man for a ride and he agreed.
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
KUOW
A record year for homeless deaths in King County — again
2022 marked another grim year for people in Seattle and King County experiencing homelessness. More than 270 people died this year in the county without secure housing —the highest number in 20 years. Their ages range from 2 to 80. They died in tents, RVs, beneath bridges, and inside...
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 4-year-old, bail increased to $2 million
SEATTLE — A mother and her boyfriend charged in the death of the woman's 4-year-old son pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday. Charges against Cynthia Rose Enyeart, 23, and 20-year-old Junior Prince Desta Asghedom were amended to include an aggravating factor of deliberate cruelty based on new information obtained since their first appearance, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. Bail was increased to $2 million each.
610KONA
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
q13fox.com
Arraignment for those responsible for 4-year-old's death
The arraignment for the couple accused of murdering a 4-year-old boy is scheduled for Thursday. FOX 13 previously brought you this story last week when the boy was found dead in a Seattle home.
KOMO News
Seattle mother, boyfriend pled not-guilty in 4-year-old's death
SEATTLE — A Queen Anne couple was charged with murder Thursday in connection to the killing of a 4-year-old boy. The boy's mother, Cynthia Enyeart, and her boyfriend, Junior Asghedom, both pled not guilty before a King County judge. Police said the boy was found dead at an apartment...
q13fox.com
Massive drug bust in Burien could be one of King County's largest
Over 478,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 400 pounds of meth, among other drugs, were seized from a total of 12 people in Operation P-22. Detectives seized over $10 million worth of drugs.
Comments / 0