Police arrest babysitter on suspicion of child molestation cases

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a series of child molestation cases, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The suspect, Zayne St. Julien of Poway, is suspected of being involved in incidents that happened between July and December 2022.

Police said the victims included three unrelated boys who at the time were 7, 8 and 11-years-old. St. Julien allegedly committed each molestation in the boys’ homes, according to investigators.

In each case, the boys’ parents hired St. Julien after finding him on an online platform called Sittercity where caregivers and families connect. Police said Sittercity personnel assisted detectives with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

St. Julien was arrested on Dec. 20 while attempting to disembark an airplane at San Diego International Airport. Authorities say he was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of several child molestation charges.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who believes St. Julien may have targeted other victims is encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Sittercity issued the following statement regarding the matter:

Sittercity was founded on the commitment to provide a safe, trusted platform where families select and hire local caregivers. As a company of moms and dads, ourselves, news like this is heartbreaking. While Sittercity does not employ or recommend caregivers, we actively leverage tools and resources to screen and monitor caregivers, including identity authentication, sex offender registry checks and background checks, among other proactive safeguards both at registration and while active on the platform.

Mr. St. Julien had been active on the Sittercity platform since June 2019, and prior to this incident, Sittercity never received any complaints about him. Since joining Sittercity, 11 background checks were completed on him with none identifying any criminal history. Upon receiving a complaint about Mr. St. Julien, we immediately contacted the police, terminated him from the platform, and notified any family with whom he had ever communicated.

As an industry leader, Sittercity works closely with law enforcement, policy makers and industry peers to advance safeguards and the most up-to-date safety and security measures that will enhance the ability of families to make the most informed decisions when choosing care providers.

