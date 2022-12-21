Miami Signs Defensive Back Antione Jackson

Dillard High School cornerback Antione Jackson signs with the Hurricanes.

South Florida talent continues to stay home in Coral Gables, as safety Antione Jackson signs on to join the Miami Hurricanes stacked recruiting class. Jackson joins fellow Dillard teammate Chris Johnson in this 2023 class.

Jackson wasn't even supposed to be a part of this 2023 recruiting class, as he reclassified in October to be apart of this top class. However, with a lack of cornerback and safety depth on the roster due to transfer portal exits, Jackson might be called upon early to provide snaps for the Canes.

Jackson has been committed to the Canes since the summer, as he decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs after a plethora of visits to the Miami campus. Along with the Bulldogs, East Carolina, Alabama, and Auburn all pitched their case to the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School product.

While Jackson did see a lot of work in high school playing outside corner, his potential is through the roof at safety, with him being able to utilize his ball skills and IQ to make plays. Miami starting safety Kamren Kinchens should serve as a perfect mentor for Jackson to develop once he gets on campus.

Here is the scouting report of what to expect from Jackson:

"Jackson reclassified to the class of 2023 from 2024 in October, establishing himself as one of Miami's much-needed pledges in the secondary this cycle. A high-caliber athlete with the arm length to contest passes regularly, Jackson emerged as one of 2024's best defensive back recruits during his freshman year at Dillard and has continued to excel, leading to his imminent early graduation."

