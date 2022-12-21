Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in...
Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.
Tariq Woolen is faster than everybody else, and the Chiefs just found that out
Around about 2015, I asked Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll why safety Earl Thomas was so important to his defense. Everybody already knew that Thomas was a key part of the Legion of Boom, one of the NFL’s all-time greatest defenses at his peak, but I wanted Carroll to give us something we didn’t already know about Thomas.
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
Top Candidates for NFL Coaching Jobs This Offseason
We are approaching the 2022–23 NFL coaching carousel in a fast and furious way. There are two jobs currently available and a handful of others firmly in speculation territory. You can find a more lengthy missive on my current thoughts about the NFL coaching business in my annual September...
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability
Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Daniel Jones” Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From Izzy P.) On the...
