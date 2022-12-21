El Centro Police are investigating a robbery at the Imperial Valley Mall. Officers were notified that two men were assaulted and robbed near the Cinemark Theater at the mall at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that the two were accosted by two men who took a gold chain valued at $1,200 from a 22-year-old man and then struck his 23-year-old companion. The suspects are described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing light colored jeans, white shoes and a beanie cap. The man was said to be about 5'8' and 150 pounds. The other suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing a brown hoodie. He was described as having a ponytail in a bun. The suspects were last seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Mustang.

