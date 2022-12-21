Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
Viva El Valle Music, Art Show Heads to Brawley
BRAWLEY – The location has changed, but the vibe’s the same. This year’s annual Viva El Valle music and art show is taking its act on the road. After 16 years of attracting crowds to El Centro, the music and art fest will liven up Brawley’s recently opened venue, Spot 805, located at 550 Main St., on Friday, Dec. 23.
kxoradio.com
LaBrucherie Road Set to Reopen
The City of Imperial says that LaBrucherie Road is about to reopen. The City says that the project, that started in late August and caused the closure of the road between Treshilll and Aten Roads, will be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022. The original estimated end date was late November. The work includes a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks and several other improvements.
kyma.com
Warmer and mild for our holiday weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today much clearer skies for our Friday with today marking the warmest day of the week so far with even warmer days by Christmas. Colder air continues to move across the majority of the United States through the holiday weekend, while here in the Desert Southwest will be warmer than normal.
kxoradio.com
City Of Imperial Reorganizes
(Imperial City Council)....They held a special meeting Wednesday. During the meeting the Council appointed Katie Burnworth as the new Mayor for 2023. They also named Robert Amparano as Mayor Pro-Tem. The City Council also recognized Geoff Dale as the outgoing Mayor. They also thanked him for his service for over 20 years to the community. Dale did not seek re-election this year, deciding to retire from public service. They also bid farewell to Karin Eugenio, who left the City Council after she was elected to the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico to Pursue Eminent Domain for Proposed Transit Hub
CALEXICO – For the past 40-plus years, Calexico resident Jose Loo has operated a grocery store in downtown Calexico that has benefited from having a warehouse located conveniently nearby. But Loo is now questioning the future of his business because of the city’s plans to potentially use eminent domain...
Crossroads Missions honors those who lost their lives to homelessness and addiction
For the past 17 years, on December 21st, the first day of winter, Crossroads Mission remembers the lives of those who died homeless or as a result of their addiction. The post Crossroads Missions honors those who lost their lives to homelessness and addiction appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro city council meeting sees multiple retirements
EL CENTRO — Council members recognized two retirees with a combined 60 years of service to the city during its regular meeting Tuesday, December 20 at City Hall. Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh read and presented the plaque to Joe Bustamante: “For 34 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the City of El Centro.” Bustamante served from May 1998 to December 2022.
COVID cases rise during holidays
The Imperial County Health Department says COVID cases have gone up since Thanksgiving The post COVID cases rise during holidays appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Council elects Katie Burnworth as Mayor, installs newly elected councilmembers
IMPERIAL — Katie Burnworth was elected as the new Mayor of Imperial in a unanimous vote by city council during a special meeting last Wednesday, December 21. Robert Amparano was also elected as the Mayor Pro Tem and the re-elected James Tucker, as well as newcomers Stacy Mendoza and Ida Obeso-Martinez were installed onto the council body.
kyma.com
Jon Self closes chapter on coaching career, steps away from Brawley football program
BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Maintaining success and carrying a consistent culture in the high school realm is not the easiest task, but for Jon Self, he made it a priority for the Brawley community. It was a unique dedication that Self manifested to his players year-in and year-out, leading...
kxoradio.com
Yuma Contractor Convicted
A Yuma, Arizona contractor was convicted of Insurance Fraud by a Phoenix federal court jury. Israel Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, was found guilty on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Millan's charges were related to several insurance fraud schemes that occurred in Yuma between 2018 and 2020. The scenes included staging vehicle accidents, as well as deliberately flooding residences and then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies. Millan was a general contractor and made the claims to collect insurance proceeds. Millan will be sentenced in February 2023.
calexicochronicle.com
Multiagency Deal Aims to Address Salton Sea
MECCA — The cavalry is coming, so to speak, in the form of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which entered into a feasibility study agreement with local and state government agencies to find shovel-ready solutions for saving the Salton Sea. The significance of the collaboration was highlighted at...
yumadailynews.com
YCSO shares appreciation towards YPD Traffic Investigation Team
YUMA - YCSO have been saying thank you to the Yuma Police Department's Traffic Investigation Team for their unrelenting support on numerous investigative incidents and cases. Sheriff Wilmot along with his command staff, and Douglas Nicholls, Yuma Mayor, met to personally commend the team for their collaboration with YCSO when called upon time and time again.
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans
Governor Doug Ducey says the controversial containers, placed by the state on federal land, will be removed by January 4th. The post Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier on Christmas Eve. The post Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
The Beat: Valley crime scene
CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
kxoradio.com
New Chief Nursing Officer
(ECRMC names a New Chief Nursing Officer)...El Centro Regional Medical Center made the announcement this week. Suzanne Martinez, RN,BSN, MS, CPHRM is now the new Chief Nursing Officer for the El Centro Hospital. She was a long-time member of the ECRMC nursing team. She brings over 35 years of nursing leadership expertise to her role. As the new CNO, Martinez will oversee all clinical nursing operations at ECRMC and provide expertise for all clinical departments. She obtained her nursing Diploma from the Grace General Hospital School of Nursing in 1986, and completed her Master's in Nursing Leadershgip from San Diego State University in 2021. She has been with ECRMC since 1990 Suzanne Martinez replaces Tara Mitchell who leaves the position to join her family in Flagstaff, Arizona.
kxoradio.com
Two Men Assaulted and Robbed
El Centro Police are investigating a robbery at the Imperial Valley Mall. Officers were notified that two men were assaulted and robbed near the Cinemark Theater at the mall at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that the two were accosted by two men who took a gold chain valued at $1,200 from a 22-year-old man and then struck his 23-year-old companion. The suspects are described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing light colored jeans, white shoes and a beanie cap. The man was said to be about 5'8' and 150 pounds. The other suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing a brown hoodie. He was described as having a ponytail in a bun. The suspects were last seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Mustang.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pinal County authorities look for man, missing boy; find vehicle in Yuma
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. Michael Ruiz allegedly took Benjamin Ruiz in violation of a court order, and deputies are concerned about the boy’s safety.
