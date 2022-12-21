Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC’s Dana White threatened to smash ‘fat’ neighbor ‘terrorizing a single mom and her two kids’
UFC President Dana White did not have an easy upbringing, the child of a single mom with a dad “who was never around.” But White also insists he would not change a single event from his childhood because it made him the man he is today. A total...
'He definitely rocked me': Listen to Colby Covington give statement to police after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault
Previously unheard audio reveals UFC welterweight Colby Covington speaking with police and identifying Jorge Masvidal as the man who allegedly assaulted him outside of a restaurant on the night of March 21. The alleged incident took place outside of Papi Steakhouse in Miami Beach, Fla., resulting in Masvidal’s arrest two...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
MMAmania.com
Pub slug victim who didn’t sue Conor McGregor (and should have) slams ‘Notorious’ for ‘stupid’ take on mental health
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor came under fire earlier this week for his incendiary comments toward radio host and beloved Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, mocking the 47 year-old Cork native for his mental health issues. Those remarks came after Gallagher first offered to let Britain hang onto McGregor when UFC...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather: More Power To Davis For Being His Own Boss – I Want To See Fighters Grow
Gervonta Davis recently confirmed he's no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. Over the course of the calendar year, Davis dropped many hints alluding to the notion that he’d no longer be working with his mentor moving forward. Davis cited it was all love and that there was no...
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp
Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement
Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
Henry Cejudo thinks Robert Whittaker could be UFC champ at light heavyweight
Robert Whittaker as a two-division UFC champion. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former middleweight champion, is perhaps one win away from another shot at gold. His UFC 284 bout with Paulo Costa fell through, and it looks as though he won’t compete on the Perth, Australia card. In...
Audio released of Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at 45; MMA community mourns
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, who made history as a finalist on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has died. He was 45. The UFC announced the news Saturday, Christmas Eve, and cited heart complications at work as the cause of Bonnar’s death, which occurred Thursday.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
