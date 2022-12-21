ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WCIA

Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts

The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
NASHVILLE, TN
WCIA

Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB

Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
BALTIMORE, MD
WCIA

Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons

This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
WCIA

Top Candidates for NFL Coaching Jobs This Offseason

Breaking down which NFL coaching jobs may be open and 20 top candidates to fill them. We are approaching the 2022–23 NFL coaching carousel in a fast and furious way. There are two jobs currently available and a handful of others firmly in speculation territory. You can find a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WCIA

Tyreek Hill Proposes Another Major Change to the Pro Bowl

The Dolphins wide receiver wants the NFL to replicate what the NBA does for their All-Star weekend. View the original article to see embedded media. This will be the first year where the NFL’s Pro Bowl won’t include a singular full-contact game, but instead, will be filled with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The Pro Bowl, which has always been after the regular season, has seen a lot of changes over the years and one star wideout wants to see another big one.
WCIA

Deion Sanders Reveals Toe Amputation, Leg Scars on Camera for First Time

The Pro Football Hall of Famer showed his amputated foot on a recent podcast with Shannon Sharpe. Deion Sanders has navigated adversity in his life as a player and most recently as a football coach at Jackson State. But nothing caught the attention of the Pro Football Hall of Famer like the moment he found out that he needed surgery to remove two toes on his left following a bout with life-threatening blood clots.
JACKSON, MS
WCIA

Patrick Mahomes Gives Christmas Gifts to Chiefs Offensive Linemen

‘Tis the season for giving, and Mahomes made sure to take care of his linemen. The holiday season is a time for showing those around you how much you care with a heartfelt gift. In Patrick Mahomes’s case, the Chiefs quarterback opted to go big with his show of appreciation for his offensive line with this year’s presents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WCIA

McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury

The defensive tackle has missed the last few games with a high ankle sprain. Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCIA

NBA on Christmas: Lakers vs. Mavericks Picks, Odds, and Best Bets

Two of the NBA's biggest stars share the court on Christmas when LeBron James and the Lakers travel to Dallas to take on Luka Dončić and the Mavericks. For the second time in three seasons the Lakers and Mavericks will face off on Christmas and there’s plenty of star-power on both rosters. But it’s not necessarily a meeting between Western Conference heavy hitters.
DALLAS, TX
WCIA

Most Memorable Moments at NFL Snow Games Over the Years

From sideline fires to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. As we near the end of the NFL regular season each year, Mother Nature never fails to remind us of her presence. In the later months, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. From multiple feet of white powder ahead of games in Buffalo, to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, here are some of the most memorable moments of snowy conditions at NFL games over the years.

