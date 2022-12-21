ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Alice in Dairyland offers Wisconsin spin on butter board trend

By Ken Kosirowski
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’re clamoring for those last-minute ideas to spice things up in the kitchen, Alice in Dairyland says a new internet trend just might work.

It’s called a butter board: you slap some butter on a board and top it with essentially anything.

Alice in Dairyland, the spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, brought in a localized example of a butter board. She says some “proudly made in Wisconsin” products like butter and cheese could be a perfect way to bring the farm to holiday meals.

“So this is just one take on a butter board,” said Taylor Schaefer, the department’s 75th Alice in Dairyland. “I created it based on a bruschetta, so using sliced tomatoes, basil, salt and pepper, and then a little balsamic glaze over the top.”

Wisconsin is one of the top 2 butter producers in the United States. More recipe ideas are available here.

WISCONSIN STATE
La Crosse, WI
News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

