Alice in Dairyland offers Wisconsin spin on butter board trend

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’re clamoring for those last-minute ideas to spice things up in the kitchen, Alice in Dairyland says a new internet trend just might work.

It’s called a butter board: you slap some butter on a board and top it with essentially anything.

Alice in Dairyland, the spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, brought in a localized example of a butter board. She says some “proudly made in Wisconsin” products like butter and cheese could be a perfect way to bring the farm to holiday meals.

“So this is just one take on a butter board,” said Taylor Schaefer, the department’s 75th Alice in Dairyland. “I created it based on a bruschetta, so using sliced tomatoes, basil, salt and pepper, and then a little balsamic glaze over the top.”

Wisconsin is one of the top 2 butter producers in the United States. More recipe ideas are available here.

