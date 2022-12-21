Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
3 Alabama-based BBQ joints awarded “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains” title by Newsweek
Alabama-based Full Moon Bar-B-Que, Dreamland BBQ and Jim ‘N Nicks were awarded the title of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 by Newsweek. This is the second year Newsweek has teamed up with Statista, a global data firm, to announce the award. According to Newsweek, the awards are based...
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash took place in Erie County in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday (December 23), according to the department.
Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe
Santa doesn’t usually bring new cars for Christmas – probably because they don’t fit in the sleigh. But that’s just what one Alabama teen got this year thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Ian Vinziant, a senior at Gardendale High School just outside of Birmingham, Alabama, walks 1.5 miles to school every day. And then when he leaves school, he also walks 2 miles to his full-time job at Buffalo Wild Wings. At a time when you hear so […] The post Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama. On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, […]
St. Augustine man losses his phone in Home Depot and gets sentenced to federal prison
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Concerned citizens, who found Patrick Joseph McAloon’s cell phone in a Home Depot, discovered images of a child around three years old being sexually abused. McAloon called his own phone and when confronted about the photos, he said it was a “wake-up call,” and...
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
EV charging stations, aging state, honeymoon interrupted: Down in Alabama
There’s another announcement from the electric-vehicle industry in Alabama. Our median age is now 39.3 years old. A brand-new married couple were on their way to their honeymoon in Florida but ended up in the Henry County Jail. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
Cranky Sports Reporter Goes Viral For Early Morning Blizzard Reassignment
An award-winning Iowa sports reporter went viral after being reassigned to cover a blizzard this week. Mark Woodley of KWWL-TV shared a supercut of his live appearances in the frigid, cold weather during the news station's morning show broadcast on his verified Twitter account, which has gotten more than 4.2 million views as of Friday (December 23) morning.
Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are likely checking their messages this week, waiting for last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive. Shoppers should remember emails that include the Postal Service logo or mention Amazon.com could still be fake. “Amazon scams are especially hug because they’re a giant retailer, right? Almost everybody shops...
72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
Behind the scenes glimpse at ALEA State Troopers’ effort to protect drivers during the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s holiday campaign ‘12 Days of Safety’ begins December 22. The goal is to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season. WBRC Reporter Tristan Ruppert joined Trooper Justin O’Neal Wednesday for a portion of his shift....
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is fully embracing the start of winter as below freezing temperatures are set to hit the state later this week. Freezing cold temperatures and wind chills will move into North Carolina over the weekend, with the state experiencing some of the coldest temps in recent memory, per WCNC. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several North Carolina counties and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the approaching "arctic mass" to activate emergency operation and assist in transporting critical supplies to areas in need.
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
1 transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Alabama wreck
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
