Miami, FL

iheart.com

4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles

Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash took place in Erie County in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday (December 23), according to the department.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Whiskey Riff

Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe

Santa doesn’t usually bring new cars for Christmas – probably because they don’t fit in the sleigh. But that’s just what one Alabama teen got this year thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Ian Vinziant, a senior at Gardendale High School just outside of Birmingham, Alabama, walks 1.5 miles to school every day. And then when he leaves school, he also walks 2 miles to his full-time job at Buffalo Wild Wings. At a time when you hear so […] The post Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
SPANISH FORT, AL
CBS 42

‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama. On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, […]
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
CHARLESTON, SC
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Cranky Sports Reporter Goes Viral For Early Morning Blizzard Reassignment

An award-winning Iowa sports reporter went viral after being reassigned to cover a blizzard this week. Mark Woodley of KWWL-TV shared a supercut of his live appearances in the frigid, cold weather during the news station's morning show broadcast on his verified Twitter account, which has gotten more than 4.2 million views as of Friday (December 23) morning.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtvy.com

Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are likely checking their messages this week, waiting for last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive. Shoppers should remember emails that include the Postal Service logo or mention Amazon.com could still be fake. “Amazon scams are especially hug because they’re a giant retailer, right? Almost everybody shops...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert

State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean

Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes

North Carolina is fully embracing the start of winter as below freezing temperatures are set to hit the state later this week. Freezing cold temperatures and wind chills will move into North Carolina over the weekend, with the state experiencing some of the coldest temps in recent memory, per WCNC. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several North Carolina counties and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the approaching "arctic mass" to activate emergency operation and assist in transporting critical supplies to areas in need.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

