Woman suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twins is arrested in Indianapolis; one baby still missing

Henry County Daily Herald
What We've Learned About Georgia vs Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the. No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national title in Los Angeles on January 9th. Though first, members from both teams, both coaches and players alike, have taken time to talk to the media.
Kevin Wilson Updates Miyan Williams' Status
Running back has been a sore subject for Ohio State this season. Entering the year, running back Treveyon Henderson was the presumed lead back for the Buckeyes, expected to shoulder the load.
The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense
The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, and now they'll play for a spot in the championship game.
Will Muschamp Previews Ohio State
Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has been in high-pressure situations before. He has made multiple coaching stops in the SEC, which head coach Kirby Smart continually notes as an asset to their program.
