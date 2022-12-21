ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community News

Robbinsville Police and emergency workers grow beards for charity

Inspired by the late Joe Barker, Robbinsville Township police officers, members of PBA Local #344 and the Robbinsville Fire Department joined with neighboring departments such as Hopewell and West Windsor to raise a total of $8,000 during this year’s 6th Annual “No-Shave November” – an initiative aimed at raising funds for cancer treatment and research.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Community News

Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware

In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Community News

Ewing authors tell the history of Washington Crossing in new book

Ewing-based historians Patricia Millen and Robert Sands recently published the Images of America series book Washington Crossing. The two say their new Arcadia Press book of mainly vintage photographs “was written to honor the 1776 crossing of the Delaware by General George Washington and his army and the parks that mark its place in history.”
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
Community News

$190M light rail plan proposed to replace Dinky rail line

New Jersey Transit is considering a plan to replace the Dinky rail line that runs between the Princeton Junction and Princeton train stations. Stantec—a professional services company in the design and consulting industry hired by N.J. Transit—issued a 44-page Princeton Transitway Study report on Nov. 21. The report evaluated the future of the line, studied alternatives and issued a preliminary concept analysis.
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Robbinsville senior Isabelle Stoldt swims for success

Considering that she grew up wanting to be a mermaid and finds varsity swimming to be a fun aspect of her life, it would stand to reason that if Isabelle Stoldt joined any branch of the service, it would be the Navy. But the Robbinsville High senior actually spurned Annapolis...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ

