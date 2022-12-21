William has proven to be the much better person & has chosen not to be goaded or egged on by H&M. It's better not to add fuel to the fire by name calling or trashing one another. It confuses people to think that H&M want the RF to apologize to THEM. I don't know if Harry is so engrossed in getting revenge about the question about his child's skin that he can't get beyond it. How much do you make you family suffer? The world knew H&M's child would be mixed race. Get real. But their covert threats via the docuseries, memoirs & books, trashing the RF for years, is okay? Especially how they treated Prince Philip & the Queen. They know they are continuing to challenge the RF into fighting back, but they won't. , it's not vice versa. And to further to the rift, H&M plan to continue. Harry stated he & his wife are going to move on, but I don't see that happening. H&M do not get along with either family & that alone is very telling.
He left the UK to make money off of people in the US. Others have written scathing biographies about their families. Eventually, the book sales will die down, and his family in UK will go on with their lives.
First time meeting the future in law family and she’s wearing ripped jeans. Nothing about Royalty but I even told my then girlfriend to dress up as she did me in meeting the family for the first time.
Comments / 80