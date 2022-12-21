ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, WA

UPDATE: SR 172 near Mansfield reopened

UPDATE -- State Route 172 near Mansfield and local roads in the area have reopened. WSDOT and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reopened the roads Thursday night after crews were able to clear snow drifts. MANSFIELD — State Route 172 and other surrounding roads near Mansfield remains closed Thursday as...
MANSFIELD, WA
Fortunate Timing Helped East Wenatchee Fix Sink Hole

A sink hole in front of the Wendy's in East Wenatchee is no longer an issue after the city used a WSDOT road closure to explore what caused the sink hole. "We knew we had a pipe that had eroded away," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "We wanted to get a better look at that. So, while the DOT closed down that road, it gave us time to say let's get in and look at this piece, so we don't have to close down the road again."
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps

Update: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. Power was restored to all areas around 9:30 a.m. Update: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Update on the Lake Wenatchee outages on Thursday. East Leavenworth Road: 383 customers were originally out of power, but was reduced after isolating the outage area, all power was restored by 11 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Wenatchee home damaged by early Friday morning fire

WENATCHEE — A home in Wenatchee was damaged early Friday morning after a fire in the attic space. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Kittitas Street. Residents at the home where able to get out safely, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ. Fire...
WENATCHEE, WA
Dozens of Roads in Douglas County Now Closed

Due to high winds causing drifting snow and extremely poor visibility, all roads on the Waterville Plateau and at higher elevations east of Waterville and north of U.S. Highway 2 and south of State Route 17 have been closed, including McNeil Canyon Road and Bridgeport Hill Road. A 21-mile stretch...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Firefighter sustains minor injuries in early Tuesday morning house fire near Lake Wenatchee

LAKE WENATCHEE — A firefighter suffered minor injuries during a house fire Tuesday near Lake Wenatchee as crews dealt with freezing conditions. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire early Tuesday morning in the Pine Drop Lane area on Chiwawa Loop Road. The lone occupant of the home was able to get out of the home safely, according to fire crews.
WENATCHEE, WA
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boeing's last 747 touches down in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake was witness to history on Wednesday after Boeing's last 747 arrived at the Grant County International Airport. The airfield's milestone visitor descended onto the airstrip 53 years after another historic plane, Boeing's first 747 came to Moses Lake in 1969. Port of Moses Lake Airport...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire

There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am. The fire required traffic control while crews...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row

Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee

ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass

BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
CHELAN, WA

