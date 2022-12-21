Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: SR 172 near Mansfield reopened
UPDATE -- State Route 172 near Mansfield and local roads in the area have reopened. WSDOT and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reopened the roads Thursday night after crews were able to clear snow drifts. MANSFIELD — State Route 172 and other surrounding roads near Mansfield remains closed Thursday as...
kpq.com
Fortunate Timing Helped East Wenatchee Fix Sink Hole
A sink hole in front of the Wendy's in East Wenatchee is no longer an issue after the city used a WSDOT road closure to explore what caused the sink hole. "We knew we had a pipe that had eroded away," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "We wanted to get a better look at that. So, while the DOT closed down that road, it gave us time to say let's get in and look at this piece, so we don't have to close down the road again."
kpq.com
Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps
Update: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. Power was restored to all areas around 9:30 a.m. Update: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Update on the Lake Wenatchee outages on Thursday. East Leavenworth Road: 383 customers were originally out of power, but was reduced after isolating the outage area, all power was restored by 11 a.m.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee home damaged by early Friday morning fire
WENATCHEE — A home in Wenatchee was damaged early Friday morning after a fire in the attic space. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Kittitas Street. Residents at the home where able to get out safely, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ. Fire...
ifiberone.com
Public Works crewman aids injured woman found sitting on roadside during deadly storm near Ephrata
EPHRATA - A local woman who was rendered helpless after she couldn’t get up due to an injured ankle was saved by a passing Grant County Public Works employee on Wednesday just outside of Ephrata. Grant County Public Works Director Sam Castro says Bridge Maintenance Supervisor Joe Vargas was...
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
kpq.com
Dozens of Roads in Douglas County Now Closed
Due to high winds causing drifting snow and extremely poor visibility, all roads on the Waterville Plateau and at higher elevations east of Waterville and north of U.S. Highway 2 and south of State Route 17 have been closed, including McNeil Canyon Road and Bridgeport Hill Road. A 21-mile stretch...
ifiberone.com
Firefighter sustains minor injuries in early Tuesday morning house fire near Lake Wenatchee
LAKE WENATCHEE — A firefighter suffered minor injuries during a house fire Tuesday near Lake Wenatchee as crews dealt with freezing conditions. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire early Tuesday morning in the Pine Drop Lane area on Chiwawa Loop Road. The lone occupant of the home was able to get out of the home safely, according to fire crews.
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
ifiberone.com
Boeing's last 747 touches down in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake was witness to history on Wednesday after Boeing's last 747 arrived at the Grant County International Airport. The airfield's milestone visitor descended onto the airstrip 53 years after another historic plane, Boeing's first 747 came to Moses Lake in 1969. Port of Moses Lake Airport...
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
kpq.com
Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire
There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am. The fire required traffic control while crews...
ifiberone.com
House fire in Quincy ignites neighboring home; firefighter injured
QUINCY - It’s the coldest stretch of weather in the region in years and now, two families are without their homes due to a wind-fueled fire that took off Wednesday night. A home in the 500 block of S Street SW caught fire near 4th Avenue after dark. When...
kpq.com
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row
Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
ifiberone.com
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee
ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
ifiberone.com
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass
BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
ifiberone.com
Man who served and protected Ephrata for 18 years finally chosen as city's next chief of police
EPHRATA - When iFIBER ONE News spoke to longtime Ephrata police officer Eric Koch on the phone Thursday, Koch played it cool but we could sense underlying excitement over his recent appointment as Ephrata's police chief. It's likely because Koch has been on Ephrata's police force for 18 years. Koch...
