kxoradio.com
LaBrucherie Road Set to Reopen
The City of Imperial says that LaBrucherie Road is about to reopen. The City says that the project, that started in late August and caused the closure of the road between Treshilll and Aten Roads, will be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022. The original estimated end date was late November. The work includes a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks and several other improvements.
kxoradio.com
Catalytic Convertor Taken
There was another report of a catalytic convertor stolen in El Centro. Police were called at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday by an employee of the Salvation Army that the equipment was taken from a Ford F-350 truck that had been parked in the area of 5th and Park in El Centro. Catalytic convertors are worth from $50 to $100 on the scrap market but cost as much as $2,000 to replace.
kxoradio.com
City Of Imperial Reorganizes
(Imperial City Council)....They held a special meeting Wednesday. During the meeting the Council appointed Katie Burnworth as the new Mayor for 2023. They also named Robert Amparano as Mayor Pro-Tem. The City Council also recognized Geoff Dale as the outgoing Mayor. They also thanked him for his service for over 20 years to the community. Dale did not seek re-election this year, deciding to retire from public service. They also bid farewell to Karin Eugenio, who left the City Council after she was elected to the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.
kxoradio.com
Yuma Contractor Convicted
A Yuma, Arizona contractor was convicted of Insurance Fraud by a Phoenix federal court jury. Israel Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, was found guilty on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Millan's charges were related to several insurance fraud schemes that occurred in Yuma between 2018 and 2020. The scenes included staging vehicle accidents, as well as deliberately flooding residences and then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies. Millan was a general contractor and made the claims to collect insurance proceeds. Millan will be sentenced in February 2023.
kxoradio.com
Another Deadly Overdose
A 50-year-old man died of an apparent drug overdose Tuesday. Police and paramedics responded to a residence on North 8th Street in El Centro at about 1:22 p.m. and found the man unresponsive. Shortly after he was pronounced dead. The Imperial County Coroner's Office and El Centro Police are investigating the incident.
kxoradio.com
Remote Court Appearances
(Imperial County Superior Court to offer remote appearance services).....It starts in the New Year. Beginning January 3rd, the County Superior Court will provide remote appearance services in civil case types. It will expand the previous remote appearance services already being offered for traffic and criminal. Registration for remote appearance can be done at the Court's website. The Court;s remote appearance fee will be $25. There are no remote appearance fees for criminal, traffic, juvenile, restraining orders, any party with a fee waiver, or in any case where filing fees are not required.
