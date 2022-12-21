(Imperial City Council)....They held a special meeting Wednesday. During the meeting the Council appointed Katie Burnworth as the new Mayor for 2023. They also named Robert Amparano as Mayor Pro-Tem. The City Council also recognized Geoff Dale as the outgoing Mayor. They also thanked him for his service for over 20 years to the community. Dale did not seek re-election this year, deciding to retire from public service. They also bid farewell to Karin Eugenio, who left the City Council after she was elected to the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.

