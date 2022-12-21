Read full article on original website
paul8539
2d ago
A while ago, I got a scam call like this. My electricity would be shut off if I didn't pay the bill. And I was not a customer of the company that they mentioned.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Related
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
A look back at 2022 business openings, closures in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — The holiday season is here, and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened or closed in the past year in mid-Michigan and what’s to come:. Opened: Planet...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Festive Reindeer Roll from Blossoms Japanese Express
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Blossoms Japanese Express has a festive Reindeer Roll among its latest specials. The Reindeer Roll is filled with shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese and topped with shredded imitation crab, green onion, hot sauce and wasabi mayo. Blossoms Japanese Express opened in March at 2461...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
Saginaw County roads official: ‘We’re ready’ for holiday weekend snowstorm
SAGINAW, MI — More than 30 plow trucks operated by a rotation of 50 employees are readying for a winter storm expected to slam Saginaw County over the holiday weekend, a road commission official said. “We’re ready,” said Dan Armentrout, the director of engineering at the Saginaw County Road...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22
The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Take a look at snowy scenes in Flint during first winter storm of the season
FLINT, MI - The Flint-area is experiencing the first major snow storm of the winter season Friday, Dec. 23. Overall totals for most of mid-Michigan will be in the 3-6 inch range. Wind gusts are expected to be north of 50 miles per hour. A winter storm and blizzard warnings...
See the winners of Bay City’s 2022 holiday lighting contest
BAY CITY, MI - Each holiday season, Bay City residents and business owners are asked to put their decorating skills to the test for an annual lighting contest. The winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest were announced during a Bay City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
‘I love Christmas.’ Michigan Santa school celebrates 85 years
MIDLAND, MI -- Tom Valent has some advice for Santa: know how many reindeer you have at the North Pole. “You got to have a number, because (children) are going to ask,” Valent said from a stage at Midland Center for the Arts.
horseandrider.com
Multiple Strangles Cases at Michigan Barn
Ten horses at a barn in Bay County, Michigan, are ill. Four horses have tested positive for strangles since December 12. The other six horses are suspected positive. Eighteen horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
Sheriff urges residents to stay off Huron County roads ‘unless absolutely necessary’
HURON COUNTY, MI - The driving situation in Huron County has become urgent, according to Huron County Sherriff Kelly J. Hanson. Deputies, assisting county police agencies, firemen and the road commission are currently responding to multiple accidents across the county on Friday, Dec. 23 as a winter storm moves across the state.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli offers mouthwatering sandwiches
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Looking for a spot to eat some corn beef and pastrami sandwiches?. Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli has been a staple in the Grand Blanc-area for seven years, and the restaurant offers a variety of mouth-watering options. Located at 6339 Saginaw Rd in Grand...
Flint City Hall will close four weekdays during Christmas, New Year’s holidays
FLINT, MI -- If you have business that has to be done at Flint City Hall during the holidays, there are four days to cross off your list for getting it accomplished. The city said in a news release that city offices will be closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26; Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2.
‘All Children Are Equal’ toy drive distributes Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Flint, MI -- Genesee County ambassadors and sheriff’s deputies distributed around 2,000 toys to children of jail inmates Thursday in the third annual “All Children Are Equal,” toy drive. The presents were given to over 300 children whose parents are currently inmates at the Genesee County Jail....
kisswtlz.com
Hemlock Fire thanks community – fire support from around the state
After days of constant work, the grain elevator fire in Hemlock is dying down, and firefighters, as well as other officials, are thanking the community for their support during the emergency. As many as 80 fire crews from around the state reportedly responded to the fire at The Andersons grain...
MLive
57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 3