Truth About Cars
Five Companies and Dealers on the Naughty List
Maybe it's a coincidence, or maybe we're just paying closer attention as we trawl for news -- or maybe it's that phenomenon where when you see a story on a given topic, you start seeing more. Regardless, we've seen a ton of "dealership behaving badly" stories lately. As well as...
PC Magazine
Target Holiday Sale: Finish Your Gift List With These Tech Deals
It happens every year around this time: You’ve still got a few last-minute gifts to grab, and a bunch of other things to do before it’s time to celebrate with family and friends. In years past you’d be driving all over town trying to find the right gift at the right place, but those days are long gone. Target has a bunch of great tech gifts available at amazing prices, and they’re waiting for you right now—and you don't even have to leave home to get them.
Amazon’s Running Amazing Holiday Deals on Floor Liners From Husky and More
Throw them in before the snowy season tears that carpet up.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots and video
A hybrid version of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been rumored for years but was finally confirmed in April, together with plans for an electric Corvette. While a fully electric 'Vette is probably still some years out, the hybrid will arrive in summer 2023 with the name Corvette E-Ray. Given the timing, it will arrive as a 2024 model.
2 looming problems are threatening to hammer FedEx — and that's not even counting the recession
FedEx executives told investors that an "e-commerce reset" was responsible for tanking package volumes in the company's US business.
Business Insider
Tesla stock has much more downside ahead as the electric car maker struggles to keep up with rivals, analyst says - 'This is just an auto company'
Tesla stock has more downside ahead as EV rivals gain ground, according to GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson. "If you look at whenever competitors come in, Tesla's market share gets decimated," he told CNBC. He added that if Tesla stock was valued like its rivals, shares would be closer to $18.
I'm an Amazon delivery driver. It's a great workout, but I'm ready for the holidays to be over.
Amazon delivery driver Lucas Graça handles 300 packages a day during the holidays. Some customers thank him with treats for doing his exhausting job.
Do you really need to let your car warm up before driving in winter?
We've probably all let our cars run for a few minutes before we drive off in the winter months. But do you really need to do that?
This Amazon air mattress deal is perfect for surprise Christmas guests -- it delivers the same day you buy it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is almost here, which means Christmas guests are on the way. If you need more sleeping space, you could...
MotorTrend Magazine
Will This Special-Edition 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Wreak Havoc on a Raptor R?
The Ram 1500 TRX is already a huge, powerful, attention-grabbing truck thanks to its beefy fenders and supercharged V-8. Want it to stand out more? The new Havoc Edition is ready to help. Colored in a bright yellow paint scheme, the TRX Havoc Edition is going to be noticed no matter where you drive or park it. Might the new Ford Raptor R and its force-fed V-8 engine have anything to do with this sudden burst of extroversion from Ram? Your guess is as good as ours, but let's see if the Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition helps the TRX stay in the super-truck hunt.
TechCrunch
Layoffs are coming for self-driving truck company TuSimple
While the Journal reported layoffs could affect at least half of TuSimple’s workforce, TechCrunch’s own source familiar with the matter said that number is not correct, but wouldn’t say more. It might be closer to 15%, according to online forums, some of which have speculated there’s been a game of telephone happening here (e.g. 15 sounds like 50).
A startup revealed a stunning $180,000 electric SUV with supercar doors, an extendable screen, and cameras instead of mirrors — take a look inside
Aehra, an Italian EV startup, says its luxurious first car should go on sale by 2025. Would you buy one or pass?
MotorTrend Magazine
This 1951 Pickup Truck Isn't a Ford. It's a Mercury M-1!
When someone mentions Ford Motor Company's Mercury brand, images of exciting cars like the Cougar, the iconic late 1940s Eight sedan (usually turned into a "lead sled"), or even imports sold through their dealerships like the Capri or the Merkur XR4Ti. What isn't always brought up is the brand's line of pickup trucks. Yep, you've read that correctly; There was a time that Mercury built trucks that were sold in Canada, and we'll detail that history thanks to this 1951 Mercury M-1 pickup going on the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee in 2023.
Rivian R1T Rollover Has Everyone Talking, Except the Driver and Rivian
Benjamin PondsMeant to be a warning for other Rivian R1T owners, the post took off and many have speculated about what happened.
Top Speed
The Audi Skysphere Concept Looks Just As Impressive When Made Out OF Wood
Audi's “sphere” family is a lineup of three concept cars unveiled starting in August 2021 and including the Grandsphere, Urbansphere, and Skysphere. The concepts not only feature electric powertrains and are capable of automated driving, but they also preview the company's future design language. The three concepts will be joined later in January 2023 by the Activesphere as part of Audi's "Celebration of Progress" event. The Skysphere concept is a remarkable electric roadster that can change its length at the flick of a button, but it will likely be undriveable and remain a concept. However, this Vietnamese dad decided to build one for his daughter, and it’s a staggering toy tribute made out of wood.
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
insideevs.com
First Batch Of Solid-State Batteries Shipped By QuantumScape To EV Makers
QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing. According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based...
Autoweek.com
Here’s Our First Glimpse of Ford’s MEB-Based EV
Ford of Europe prepares to reveal new battery-electric crossover based on Volkswagen's MEB platform. The unnamed vehicle is one of nine battery-electric models Ford plans to launch in Europe by 2024. The MEB-based Ford is expected to share quite a bit with the Volkswagen ID.4, and will be positioned below...
Your Car Probably Uses Parts Made With Forced Labor, Report Says
A recent report regarding forced Uyghur labor in China -- and its relationship to parts for products made by the world's major auto manufacturers -- is stirring calls for investigations. The study concludes that anyone who has purchased a new car in the past five years may well be driving...
