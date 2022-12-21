The Ram 1500 TRX is already a huge, powerful, attention-grabbing truck thanks to its beefy fenders and supercharged V-8. Want it to stand out more? The new Havoc Edition is ready to help. Colored in a bright yellow paint scheme, the TRX Havoc Edition is going to be noticed no matter where you drive or park it. Might the new Ford Raptor R and its force-fed V-8 engine have anything to do with this sudden burst of extroversion from Ram? Your guess is as good as ours, but let's see if the Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition helps the TRX stay in the super-truck hunt.

3 DAYS AGO