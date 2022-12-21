Read full article on original website
Revisiting Sweden’s World Junior Championship History
Sweden is among the best hockey countries in the world, thanks to a long history of star players, world championships, and Olympic gold medals. According to dates obtained from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Sweden joined the Federation on March 23, 1912. However, further research shows various dates associated with the membership. The Swedish Football Association (founded in 1904) organized ice hockey in the country, before the Swedish Ice Hockey Association (Swedish: Svenska Ishockeyförbundt) came into existence on Nov. 17, 1922.
2023 World Junior Championship: 2023 Draft Players to Watch
The 2023 NHL Draft has been making headlines for several years already, with several incredibly talented prospects leading the draft class. Typically there aren’t very many under-aged players (haven’t yet been eligible for any NHL drafts) in the World Junior Championship because it is usually a tournament dominated by 19 year olds. Not every 17-year-old (or young 18-year-old) is able to compete well against players that much older than them but the 2023 draft class has delivered.
2023 World Juniors: Award Contenders
If you’re the type of hockey fan who looks forward to the holidays as much for the World Juniors as anything else, then you must be ecstatic that we’ve been granted the once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity of two World Junior tournaments in four months. It feels like just yesterday the teams met in Edmonton and Red Deer for the unique experience of a midsummer tournament, rescheduled after the original was postponed due to multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in December 2021.
Red Wings’ Red Savage Makes Team USA for 2023 World Juniors
With the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) right around the corner, the excitement to watch top prospects from across the world is growing rapidly. This time around, the Red Wings will only have one prospect in attendance, and that would be Red Savage. However, that does not mean that there...
Lightning’s Duke Can Prove Doubters Wrong at 2023 World Juniors
For a contending team like the Tampa Bay Lightning, you have to make the most out of your limited draft selections each season. For the most part, the picks they have remaining on draft day are considered “low-value,” as they often take place in the later rounds when it gets harder and harder to find NHL-caliber talent still on the board.
Dear Santa: Windsor Spitfires’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
Through 30 games of their 68-game 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires find themselves atop the Western Conference with a pair of foes. It hasn’t been an easy ride and with the Christmas break in full swing, the team is turning to the big man himself for some extra help in the second half.
