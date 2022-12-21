Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee
No Elf Storage this year, but Iron Ho Ho is back
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Tough times appear to have hit the Milwaukee holiday signage fun,...
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Milwaukee Speakeasies You Have to Check Out
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.
radiomilwaukee.org
A new deli on the block and a few books to help you cook
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. The holidays are a hopeful time of...
shepherdexpress.com
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining? December Restaurant News
Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne (330 E. Menomonee St.) opened Dec. 17 in the Third Ward. Five craft beers are currently available: IPA, citrus pale ale, amber, smoothie sour and marshmallow stout. They have a kitchen and will serve food. The business strives for near-zero waste and plans to donate a portion of annual sales to sea turtle conservation.
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Melo, plus cold weather pet advice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a 10 lb. puppy you should meet who may be one of the most adorable pets featured as a CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Melo!. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 23 to introduce Melo. He's only about one year old.
On Milwaukee
Happy New Year: Romero's Restaurant & Bar to bring tacos & more to Greenfield
It was just two years ago that the Romero family launched their first taco truck. But thanks to the support of their fans, they’ve grown to include five trucks, two of which are relegated for events (like Milwaukee Taco Fest) and three others that serve up a menu of tacos, burritos, nachos and more in New Berlin, West Allis and Wauwatosa.
CBS 58
What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
On Milwaukee
5 theater and music shows bringing holiday spirit to local stages
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The holiday season is a magical time of the year (minus...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurant openings, closings and reopenings at the end of 2022
In light of the holiday season, many of us are spending more time in restaurants with friends and families. But you may have found that your favorite, legacy restaurant is now closed. Over the past few months, a number of old favorites have shuttered their doors here in Milwaukee while new restaurants have filled their place. In some cases, former legacy restaurants have been resurrected. Lori Fredrich, editor for OnMilwaukee and expert on Milwaukee area cuisine offers this summary of the prominent restaurant closing, openings and reopenings season.
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
Amtrak cancels some trains from Milwaukee
A winter storm is working its way through southeastern Wisconsin and causing delays, cancelations, and headaches for a lot of people trying to travel this holiday season.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc building offers community one last service
OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
On Milwaukee
How the MSO will bring the afterlife to musical life with "Ghostbusters"
This content is in partnership with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Get your tickets now - and see you there!. What better way to say goodbye to the ghost of 2022 than to hang out with some of the most famous ghosts in pop culture history? That’s the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s plan, celebrating the new year by crossing entertainment streams and playing alongside the iconic supernatural comedy “Ghostbusters” for a trio of performances on Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.
No, Mitchell International Airport is not closed
Don't fret, Mitchell International Airport is not actually closed, despite reports fro Flight Aware and CNN.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Texas Roadhouse in Waukesha reopens after fire
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha location of the chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse is back open Thursday, 10 days after a fire ignited within the hood and duct system and forced the restaurant to close for repairs, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant. Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
CBS 58
Expert shares tips to keep your furnace running properly through arctic temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Heating and electrical workers have been busy around the clock with calls of broken furnaces. Workers at O'Leary's Plumbing, Heating and Electrical say they're already booking well into the night if you're looking for someone to come out and look at your furnace. But there are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
