Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers Game Preview

By Matthew Alquiza
 3 days ago

Injury Report

Hornets: Out Cody Martin (Knee), Dennis Smith Jr. (Ankle), Doubtful Terry Rozier (Hip)

Clippers: Out: Norman Powell (Groin) Questionable Paul George (Knee), Kawhi Leonard (Ankle), Luke Kennard (Calf)

The Hornets are coming off their first victory since December 2nd, a 125-119 win against the Kings. This is the third of a six-game west coast stretch that will define the Hornets' season. If they can win a couple of games now that they're getting healthy, it's not too far-fetched to begin thinking about the playoffs. Charlotte faces a huge test tonight against a Clippers team that is rounding into form. Los Angeles is only 5-5 in their last ten, but they're healthier now and they should start stacking wins. The Clippers took down the Hornets in their last meeting on December 5th in Charlotte, but it took a Kawhi Leonard jumper with 1.4 seconds to clinch the victory for the road team. The Clippers will be well-rested having not played since Saturday, while the Hornets are coming off one day's rest.

Key Match-Up: Hornets wings vs. Clippers wings

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy and they're delivering on the promise made by Steve Ballmer in the summer of 2019 when he brought the duo to Los Angeles. Leonard and George are both on the wrong side of 30, but they're still as fearsome as any duo in the league. They've combined for 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in their last five games on the floor together.

Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre will have their hands full tonight. Both Hayward and Oubre have below-average defensive ratings and it's tough to expect them to slow down the Clippers' wing duo tonight. They'll need to get it done on the offensive end to keep pace with Leonard and George. Hayward hasn't been lighting it up on offense, but if he can continue his efficient play, he'll open up space for Kelly Oubre and LaMelo Ball to take over on the offensive end.

PositionCharlotte HornetsLA Clippers

Point Guard

LaMelo Ball

John Wall

Shooting Guard

Kelly Oubre

Paul George

Small Forward

Gordon Hayward

Kawhi Leonard

Power Forward

PJ Washington

Marcus Morris Sr.

Center

Mason Plumlee

Ivicia Zubac

