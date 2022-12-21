ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: WR Traylon Ray Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
WR Traylon Ray

Height: 6'1" Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL

High school: North Florida Christian

Power Five Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia Tech.

Group of Five Offers: Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Massachusetts, Tulane, South Florida, Western Kentucky.

Evaluation:

Traylon Ray is a versatile receiver. He has big play potential anywhere he lines up on the field. At 6'3", he has a big frame on the outside and a big target in the slot.

What catches the eye is his ability to track the ball, and he tends to toy with the defensive backs, throwing up one hand as he approaches his opponent then, proceeds to pass them by hauls in the pass, and streaks to the endzone.

Ray also has nice field vision and can set up his blocks for extra yards or spring him free for a touchdown.

You hear a lot from the WVU staff when the talent reaches Morgantown, "he's a football player." Well, Ray is a football player. He plays both sides of the ball and uses his ball-tracking skills to turn the tide.

Playing time projection:

Much like his fellow classmate, Rodney Gallagher, Traylon Ray has the ability to develop into a star at West Virginia. There's no reason why he shouldn't be in the WR rotation as a true freshman, even if it's a few snaps here and there. Next offseason will be important for him as he will have the opportunity to emerge as a top target within the offense.

Highlights:

