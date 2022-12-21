ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

State approves Santa’s reindeer for flight

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian announced Santa’s reindeer have been approved for take-off. The reindeer, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen, and Rudolph received approval to fly from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian. The Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship allows […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce...
HERSHEY, PA
WOLF

Residents across Pennsylvania face weather related power outages

Luzerne County — Thousands of residents in the Commonwealth were and are still without power today due to weather related issues. Jane George from PPL said the flash freeze earlier this evening and the strong weather conditions did not help but they were prepared for the outages. “We work...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!

PA Law – motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Bottling up some Boilo

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a holiday staple in the coal regions of the Keystone State. A tradition that goes back a few hundred years – Boilo. It's an Americanized version of an Eastern European drink called Krumpnik that was popular during the holidays. But when the Eastern Europeans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Does It Really Work: Yummy Can Potatoes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the holiday weekend coming, many of you may be cooking for family and friends. In this edition of Does It Really Work, Kurt and Teresa test a product that promises to put the perfect baked potato on your Christmas table in mere minutes. Check out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Winter storm preparations throughout the state

PA - (WOLF) — Despite all the salt trucks and plows out today--another storm is coming that is impacting a large majority of the country. Officials are providing suggestions for this new storm that includes staying off the roads, stocking up on plenty of food, and not keeping any animals outside for long periods of time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy