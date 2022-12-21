WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months of probation on six criminal charges related to providing autopsy services in Wabaunsee County, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 43, who has resided in Leawood and Topeka, was sentenced yesterday by Wabaunsee County District Court Judge Jeffrey Elder to serve 12 months in the Wabaunsee County Jail for each of three counts of misdemeanor criminal desecration, to be served concurrently and 12 months of probation for each of three counts of felony theft.

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO