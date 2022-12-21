Read full article on original website
Related
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KODY RYAN NATIONS, 29, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1000; Burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution; Bond $10,000.
WIBW
Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
ksal.com
DUI Arrest on Cherokee Ave.
A one car crash leads to a DUI arrest early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Robyn Griffith of Salina was taken into custody following an accident in the 1000 block of Cherokee Avenue. Police say about 2:30am Griffith was driving southbound in a...
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Salina police enact Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
The “Emergency Accident Reporting Plan” has been implemented due to severe weather and/or hazardous driving conditions as the number of motor vehicle accidents exceeds the Department’s ability to respond in a timely manner. Eligible accidents: Any non-hit and run, non-personal injury motor vehicle accident that does not...
WIBW
Officials investigate after man throws brick through semi’s window in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a man threw a brick through the window of a semi-truck in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officials were called to the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
KWCH.com
Kansas man sentenced on 6 counts related to autopsy services
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months of probation on six criminal charges related to providing autopsy services in Wabaunsee County, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 43, who has resided in Leawood and Topeka, was sentenced yesterday by Wabaunsee County District Court Judge Jeffrey Elder to serve 12 months in the Wabaunsee County Jail for each of three counts of misdemeanor criminal desecration, to be served concurrently and 12 months of probation for each of three counts of felony theft.
Emporia fatal hit-and-run victim identified, suspect comes forward
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has released new information related to a recent fatal hit-and-run including the identity of the victim. The EPD reports that the victim has been identified as Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, 50, of Emporia. Angel Manuel Alvarado, a suspect in the case, has also been located by the EPD after he […]
WIBW
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
1350kman.com
Manhattan man sentenced to probation for battery conviction involving infant
A Manhattan man was sentenced Tuesday for an aggravated battery conviction involving an infant child under his care. 20-year-old Gerald Hartman III was given a 36-month probation sentence at a Tuesday hearing in front of Judge Grant Bannister, with an underlying prison sentence of 32 months, if he violates terms of his probation. The sentencing follows a February conviction by a Riley County jury, which found Hartman guilty on a charge of aggravated battery against a then 5-month old child in July 2021. The jury was unable to render a verdict on a second count, charging him with child abuse.
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0