kttn.com
Trenton resident Tyler Willey files for Mayor in upcoming election
Another candidate has filed for the position of Trenton Mayor. Tyler Willey of 1500 Scott Street filed for the position on Thursday afternoon, December 22. Other candidates who previously filed for Mayor include Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic. Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council include Lou...
bethanyclipper.com
Blighted building on Square demolished
Bethany, MO: Red Rock of Hamilton brought its demolition crew to Bethany last week to begin the long process of tearing down the old Financial Realty building on the northeast corner of the Square. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dell Stanley Louderback
Dell Stanley Louderback of Trenton, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on December 20, 2022, just 4 days shy of his 98th birthday. He had been receiving care at Livingston Manor Care Center since July. Dell was a lifelong resident of Trenton and the Forks of the...
Woman, 10-year-old injured after Jeep overturns in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Jeep Grand Waggoneer driven by Michael S. Myers, 41, Ames, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The Jeep traveled off the road and...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.)
Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.) a 100 year-old rural Princeton resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, MO on December 20, 2022, at 11:50 a.m. J.R. was born on July 13, 1922 in rural Grundy County. He was the first of ten children born to...
kttn.com
Warming shelters to be available in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department has provided information on warming centers to be available in the county. One is the Daviess County Library of Gallatin. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 to 6 o’clock, Friday from 9 to 5 o’clock and Saturday from 9 o’clock to 1:30.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dean McLain
Dean McLain, 87, a resident of Bethany, Missouri and former Trenton, Missouri resident died at 4:19 P.M. at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton. Open visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Bueford C. Cooper
Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 18, 1922, on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper. He graduated from...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff report on “Shop With a Cop” project
More than 70 children participated in the annual Shop with A Cop in Chillicothe recently. The Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club, Chillicothe R-2 School District, Chillicothe Elks, and Chillicothe Walmart for the event. The Chillicothe Police Department reports the event...
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
kttn.com
Attempt to thaw water pipes results in house fire
An attempt to thaw frozen water pipes resulted in a call to the fire department when fire developed at a house on South Street. The occupant was listed as Noah Bradley and the owner, Rob Almond. Chillicothe fire fighters received a page for a structure fire at 7:30 pm. Upon...
northwestmoinfo.com
Grant City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
A Grant City man was killed this (Wednesday) morning in a one vehicle accident just west of Grant City. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Adam L. Brown was driving a 2007 GMC 2500 westbound on Missouri Route 46 about four miles west of Grant City at 4:50 A.M. today when he failed to negotiate3 a curve in the highway. The vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the highway where it hit two signs and overturned down an embankment.
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Hood Melted On Truck
A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.
kttn.com
Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash
A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning. The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
kttn.com
Funeral Service: Richard Stottlemyre
A funeral service for Unionville resident Richard Stottlemyre will be held on December 28 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church in Unionville. Burial will be in the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service. Richard Stottlemyre died December 21st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in...
