Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Blount County warming shelter open during Christmas weekend

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of people are homeless in Blount County, and a warming shelter in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville is up and running around the clock for those seeking relief from the frigid weather. “This was alright,” Frank Greico said. “I...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Knoxville Salvation Army partners to provide warming tent for homeless

KNOXVILLE -- As the temperatures plummet this weekend, the need for a 24-hour warming station will become vital to preserve the lives of some of our most vulnerable Knoxville neighbors experiencing homelessness. This is why The Knoxville Salvation Army is partnering with the City of Knoxville, Knox County, and other...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Blount Memorial Hospital files suit against Blount County

MARYVILLE, TN -- Blount Memorial Hospital today filed a lawsuit in Blount County Chancery Court asking for the operation of the hospital to be declared independent of the political control of Blount County Commission and the Blount County mayor. Further, the hospital asked for a ruling allowing it to proceed...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
khn.org

From Her View in Knoxville, the Health System Is ‘Not Designed for Poor People’

“I don’t buy a lot of food. Just plain and simple.”. Monica Reed, 60, Knoxville, Tenn. What Happened: Monica Reed considers herself luckier than most. Born in Knoxville and raised by a single mother, Reed became the first in her family to own a home, a small house built after the city demolished The Bottom, a once thriving Black neighborhood that was systematically wiped out in a midcentury urban renewal campaign. For the past 15 years, Reed has worked for a faith-based nonprofit that assists low-income residents of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21. This day remembers people in the homeless community who...
KNOXVILLE, TN

