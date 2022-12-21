Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck OccursZack LoveCoatsville, MO
The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decadesCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900sCJ CoombsLancaster, MO
Related
kchi.com
Two Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe left both drivers with moderate injuries. The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:50 am on LIV 224, at LIV 239. According to the report, 60-year-old Christine Anderson of Chillicothe was westbound on LIV 224 while a 17-year-old girl was northbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was on its side. Both drivers had moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Hospitalized After Livingston County Crash
CHILLICOTHE, MO – A collision between two vehicles in Livingston County Wednesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital. Reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. one mile north of Chillicothe as a vehicle driven by 60-year old Chillicothe resident Christine Anderson and a vehicle operated by a 17-year old female from Chillicothe met in the intersection. After impact, both came to rest off the corner of the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was overturned onto its side.
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Hood Melted On Truck
A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
ktvo.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
KOMU
Investigators list cause of deadly Salisbury fire as 'undetermined'
SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury. Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street. Missouri Department of Public Safety...
kttn.com
Funeral Service: Richard Stottlemyre
A funeral service for Unionville resident Richard Stottlemyre will be held on December 28 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church in Unionville. Burial will be in the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service. Richard Stottlemyre died December 21st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in...
KCRG.com
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Wanda June Smith
June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri, on Sunday December 18, 2022. She had been in declining health. Wanda June Smith was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 13, 1934, the daughter of Delbert and Mildred Faye (Evans) Pauley. She grew up in the Lucerne area and spent most of her life there. She married Keith Smith on December 22, 1950. June graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1951. She and Keith spent most of their married life on a farm south of Lucerne where they raised livestock and, for a time, milked cows. June loved being a farmer’s wife. She raised a big garden and helped in every way on the farm. She and Keith had four children: Sharon, Karon, Stan, and Gary. June was involved in 4-H and PTA and was very active at the Lucerne Methodist Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching children’s classes. They later attended the Lucerne Christian Church when the Methodist Church closed.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.)
Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.) a 100 year-old rural Princeton resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, MO on December 20, 2022, at 11:50 a.m. J.R. was born on July 13, 1922 in rural Grundy County. He was the first of ten children born to...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dell Stanley Louderback
Dell Stanley Louderback of Trenton, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on December 20, 2022, just 4 days shy of his 98th birthday. He had been receiving care at Livingston Manor Care Center since July. Dell was a lifelong resident of Trenton and the Forks of the...
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
kchi.com
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Comments / 0