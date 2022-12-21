ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas. Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, “Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” with Fox News Digital. Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has “a very shiny nose.” Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, “Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?”  He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events. These include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year. Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “Where’s the Panda?”  More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, “Fox & Rabbit.” To see the solution of Dudás’ puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo

After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!

Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway

David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
