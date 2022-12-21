Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding
A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding." "As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole...
Christmas surprise: Woman climbs to ceiling, delights niece and nephews by posing like 'The Elf on the Shelf'
An aunt from Denver, Colorado, surprised her niece and nephews by posing like "The Elf on the Shelf" ahead of Christmas - as seen in a TikTok video gone viral.
The one thing a teen fighting rare heart defect wants for Christmas
Most 14 year old’s want a gaming system for Christmas or maybe a laptop. But Benjamin Esparza just wants family time as he battles a rare heart defect and waits for a heart transplant.
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?
A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas. Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, “Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” with Fox News Digital. Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has “a very shiny nose.” Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, “Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?” He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events. These include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year. Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “Where’s the Panda?” More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, “Fox & Rabbit.” To see the solution of Dudás’ puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Mom Upset After Family Doesn’t Buy 1-Year-Old Baby Separate Birthday Present During Christmastime
Many people suffer every year with only receiving one joint present rather than separate presents when their birthdays are close to Christmas. One mom took to Mumsnet vented her frustration that her child, who is celebrating their first birthday just a few days before Christmas, only received one present for Christmas and his birthday from her family.
‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH
The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considered Meri Reconciliation After She Gave Him Rice Krispies Treats
You probably don't love them more than Sister Wives star Kody Brown, though, who was so touched by the sweet treat that he considered reconciling with ex-wife Meri Brown, according to People. Brown, who famously had four wives on the TLC show, now only has one (Robyn), after his first...
Rihanna Makes Her Official Debut On TikTok With First Image of Son
Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who got the first look at her bundle of joy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. She welcomed her first child, a son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.
75-Year-Old Man Slammed for Cheating on Hospitalized Wife, Garage Spray Painted ‘Cheater Lives Here’ – PHOTO
A 75-year-old man was put on blast by his neighbors after he was accused of cheating on his wife who was in the hospital. The man, dubbed a "serial cheater," was shamed with graffiti on his garage door following the alleged indiscretions, reported Daily Star. A photo was posted on...
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!
Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway
David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
