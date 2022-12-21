ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
SALEM, OR
Metro

State cleanup funding helps nonprofits change lives and empower communities

Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Early one October morning on SE 122 Avenue, the parking lot of nonprofit Cultivate Initiatives is bustling. People gather under a canopy to eat breakfast, drink coffee, chat and pet the dogs that are milling around. Others start loading a trailer with gear for the day’s cleanup activities.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandobserver.com

Hacienda CDC Opens Three Free Portland-Area Learning and Innovation Centers for Youth and Adults

PORTLAND, Ore., December 1, 2022 — Adults and youth in North, Northeast and Southeast Portland experienced new and vital connections to cutting-edge technology, STEM education, and career development opportunities with three community-driven learning centers opening. The new centers were created by Verizon in partnership with Hacienda CDC to remove...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Portland garbage collection could be delayed by storm, city says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Garbage and recycling pickup in Portland could be delayed by the storm conditions moving in Thursday, the city Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said in a statement. Residential collection of garbage, recycling and compost may be delayed starting Friday, officials said, due to anticipated hazardous road...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon declares tree quarantine to prevent spread of beetle; Portland moves forward with O’Bryant Square demolition plans

Officials declare a tree quarantine to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borers. Oregon officials are trying to slow the spread of a destructive tree beetle by quarantining certain types of trees in Washington County. The Capital Press reports that the temporary quarantine prohibits people from moving ash, olive and white fringe trees and tree material like firewood, mulch, and branches. That’s to prevent the spread of the emerald ash borer, a destructive insect native to Asia that burrows into tree bark, and ultimately causes the tree to die. The beetles were found in Forest Grove in June, where they burrowed into ash trees in a middle school parking lot. The discovery marked the first sighting on the West Coast. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Convention Center Emergency Shelter Filled Up Last Night

When Multnomah County opened the Oregon Convention Center as an emergency severe weather shelter last night, it expected 150 people to show up. By morning, with the wind chill in downtown Portland around 2 degrees, nearly twice that many people had arrived. Chris Voss, director of the Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management, hovered near the check-in tables. He said 280 people had signed in overnight. “We went over capacity,” he said.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland

Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
PORTLAND, OR

