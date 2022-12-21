Officials declare a tree quarantine to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borers. Oregon officials are trying to slow the spread of a destructive tree beetle by quarantining certain types of trees in Washington County. The Capital Press reports that the temporary quarantine prohibits people from moving ash, olive and white fringe trees and tree material like firewood, mulch, and branches. That’s to prevent the spread of the emerald ash borer, a destructive insect native to Asia that burrows into tree bark, and ultimately causes the tree to die. The beetles were found in Forest Grove in June, where they burrowed into ash trees in a middle school parking lot. The discovery marked the first sighting on the West Coast. (George Plaven/Capital Press)

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO