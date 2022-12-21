Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
Metro
State cleanup funding helps nonprofits change lives and empower communities
Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Early one October morning on SE 122 Avenue, the parking lot of nonprofit Cultivate Initiatives is bustling. People gather under a canopy to eat breakfast, drink coffee, chat and pet the dogs that are milling around. Others start loading a trailer with gear for the day’s cleanup activities.
Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has yet to cut checks to the 25 families it promised guaranteed basic income
The 25 Black Portland households selected to receive a monthly stipend of up to $2,000 from the embattled racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope were supposed to get their first installment this week, in time for Christmas. They are still waiting. The guaranteed, three-year basic income program is a signature initiative...
Vancouver Business Journal
City Council approves six-month temporary moratorium on large warehouse, distribution facilities
During a Dec. 12 Vancouver City Council meeting, council members voted to declare an emergency to approve a six-month moratorium on new applications for large warehouse and distribution facilities in Vancouver. According to a news release from the city, the moratorium was enacted to enable planning staff to study the...
portlandobserver.com
Hacienda CDC Opens Three Free Portland-Area Learning and Innovation Centers for Youth and Adults
PORTLAND, Ore., December 1, 2022 — Adults and youth in North, Northeast and Southeast Portland experienced new and vital connections to cutting-edge technology, STEM education, and career development opportunities with three community-driven learning centers opening. The new centers were created by Verizon in partnership with Hacienda CDC to remove...
WWEEK
Nearly 800 Portlanders Sought Warmth at Emergency Shelters Thursday Night
Freezing temperatures and sleet on Thursday night drove nearly 800 Portlanders to seek warmth at five emergency shelters set up across the city by Multnomah County. Those shelters will remain open until at least Saturday morning, when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. The 795 people who went to...
City of Portland announces revamp of condemned O’Bryant Square park
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Wednesday that they have agreed to take emergency action to demolish and revamp O’Bryant Square — the condemned underground parking garage topped by a street-level park on the 800 block of Harvey Milk Street.
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
Portland garbage collection could be delayed by storm, city says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Garbage and recycling pickup in Portland could be delayed by the storm conditions moving in Thursday, the city Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said in a statement. Residential collection of garbage, recycling and compost may be delayed starting Friday, officials said, due to anticipated hazardous road...
hereisoregon.com
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon declares tree quarantine to prevent spread of beetle; Portland moves forward with O’Bryant Square demolition plans
Officials declare a tree quarantine to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borers. Oregon officials are trying to slow the spread of a destructive tree beetle by quarantining certain types of trees in Washington County. The Capital Press reports that the temporary quarantine prohibits people from moving ash, olive and white fringe trees and tree material like firewood, mulch, and branches. That’s to prevent the spread of the emerald ash borer, a destructive insect native to Asia that burrows into tree bark, and ultimately causes the tree to die. The beetles were found in Forest Grove in June, where they burrowed into ash trees in a middle school parking lot. The discovery marked the first sighting on the West Coast. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
WWEEK
Convention Center Emergency Shelter Filled Up Last Night
When Multnomah County opened the Oregon Convention Center as an emergency severe weather shelter last night, it expected 150 people to show up. By morning, with the wind chill in downtown Portland around 2 degrees, nearly twice that many people had arrived. Chris Voss, director of the Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management, hovered near the check-in tables. He said 280 people had signed in overnight. “We went over capacity,” he said.
NW Portland business owner braves the storm as The Grinch
Some restaurateurs like Ramzy Hattar are embracing the extreme weather conditions by becoming Grinches of their own.
KGW
Biden administration rolls out big housing-first plan to address homelessness
The administration said it hopes to reduce homelessness by 25% in the next two years. The plan doesn’t look much like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s.
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
WWEEK
How People Died in a Near Record-Breaking Year of Portland Traffic Deaths
The number of people killed on Portland roads jumped in 2021—and it’s only getting worse in 2022, according to annual statistics released by the Portland Police Bureau on Monday. By Monday, there had been 31 pedestrian deaths in 2022, a number not seen since 1952. Another death occurred...
WWEEK
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022 Hinted at an Emptiness Inside Portland
Trying to interpret Portland’s status from the year’s most-read news stories is like reading a fortune in chicken entrails. Sometimes you see the future. Sometimes you just see shit. Still, it’s a useful exercise, if only to gauge which stories struck a nerve with readers. And in 2022,...
