ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paradiseresortmb.com

Consider a Murrells Inlet Day Trip When You’re at Paradise Resort

Sometimes when you’re at the beach, you want to head for the harbor. Murrells Inlet is just a 22-minute drive south on U.S. Highway 17, and yet a world away. It’s got natural beauty and cheerful people. A stroll on the Marshwalk is a welcome change from the hustle and bustle of the boardwalk.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach golf courses closing

No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Toppled tree brings down power lines in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A toppled tree brought down power lines in the Conway area Friday morning as strong winds moved through the area. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the tree fell in the...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

CCMF adds Bailey Zimmerman, Ian Munsick to 2023 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick will both perform on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will take place June 8-11,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy