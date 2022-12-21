Read full article on original website
Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles draws thousands annually
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles has become a holiday staple in the Grand Strand, selling out quickly. It’s also the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The idea for the festival started more than two decades ago. “Nights of the Thousand Candles actually started 23 years ago with […]
WMBF
‘I love Christmas’: Surfside Beach artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You might start getting into the holiday spirit after Thanksgiving, but one local artist nicknamed Tommy Christmas stays in the zone year-round making handmade holiday decorations. Tommy Christmas said he actually got into making wooden creations by accident three years ago. “I did a job...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding
TOPMOST, KY. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand church joined in an effort to bring Christmas to those impacted by flooding in another part of the country this year. Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon, West Virginia, brought trailers and vans full of toys and Christmas decorations for people in Topmost, Kentucky.
wpde.com
Tips to surviving a cold Carolina Christmas; how residents are prepping
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As that cold weather moves in, we know many of you probably plan on using space heaters and fireplaces to warm your house this weekend. Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Marshal Christian Sliker said nearly 500 people die every year because of heating fires gone wrong.
WMBF
‘I feel grateful to be able to help’: Project Lighthouse provides for young adults days before Christmas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thursday brought tears of joy to dozens of young men and women, who opened wanted and needed gifts. No matter how big or small the present is, leaders at Sea Haven’s Project Lighthouse are doing everything they can to make sure every teen and young adult involved in their program has something ahead of Christmas.
paradiseresortmb.com
Consider a Murrells Inlet Day Trip When You’re at Paradise Resort
Sometimes when you’re at the beach, you want to head for the harbor. Murrells Inlet is just a 22-minute drive south on U.S. Highway 17, and yet a world away. It’s got natural beauty and cheerful people. A stroll on the Marshwalk is a welcome change from the hustle and bustle of the boardwalk.
WMBF
Grand Strand pet owner donates $30,000 worth of supplies to Horry County animal shelters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shelters across Horry County have reported issues with overcrowding. They say during the holidays, they see an increase in pet surrenders but do not have the space or the resources to take in animals. Grand Strand pet owner, Jennifer Archer, saw this demand and...
WMBF
Precious Paws Boutique has healthy options and more to gift your furry friends
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Precious Paws Boutique caters to cats and dogs. They carry apparel, healthy treats, toys, accessories, raw food and much more!. Precious only carry the best of everything when it comes to your furiend. They have the highest quality and healthiest options for your dogs and...
myhorrynews.com
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past. One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
Mother-daughter TikTok duo from Myrtle Beach area looks to inspire in first book
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mother-daughter TikTok duo from the Myrtle Beach area will be releasing their first book in January. The book is called “I’m Going to Have a Good Day,” which hopes to continue their mission of teaching kids how to love themselves. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the […]
WMBF
‘I love the giving, I love the people’: Dozens pack Hope’s Kitchen for annual Christmas dinner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - About 60 people packed into Hope’s Kitchen on Tuesday night for the annual Christmas dinner at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach. Since 2009, the church has been serving up hot meals for people who need them every week. Anyone is...
How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
WMBF
Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach golf courses closing
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach emergency housing shelters welcome those in need ahead of arctic blast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the nationwide arctic blast, Myrtle Beach homeless and transitional housing non-profit New Directions announces a “Code Blue” weekend in the Grand Strand and surrounding areas. New Directions welcomes anyone who is homeless to come indoors for a warm place to sleep...
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
WMBF
Toppled tree brings down power lines in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A toppled tree brought down power lines in the Conway area Friday morning as strong winds moved through the area. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the tree fell in the...
WMBF
CCMF adds Bailey Zimmerman, Ian Munsick to 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick will both perform on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will take place June 8-11,...
