This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
2023 Fort Bend County Day
The Central Fort Bend Chamber, Fort Bend Chamber and Greater Fort Bend EDC will present the 2023 Fort Bend County Day in Austin, Texas on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Along with the chambers, business leaders and owners, local elected officials, and citizens will travel to Austin to meet and hear from members of the state legislature as well as key state agencies to discuss the matters that are directly affecting Fort Bend County.
Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity
Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
'It means the world to me': Greenspoint locals grateful after pastor opens church as warming center
The pastor who provided more than three funerals following the deadly 2021 freeze didn't hesitate to open his doors this time around.
thekatynews.com
The Historic Church of Houston’s Diverse Christmas Pasts
The tradition and cultural story behind St. John Church in Sam Houston Park, Downton. Now that the world seems to understand the pandemic better, traditional Christmas Eve services are returning to the 1891 St. John Church in Sam Houston Park after two years. What is so special is the cultural story behind the congregation, St. John United Church of Christ, built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers, has transformed over 162 years as a congregation that embraces the Korean community.
Texas Hill Country city ranked among best small towns in US South
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
papercitymag.com
Music Stars With Houston Ties Come Home For Museum of African American Culture’s Special Event
Music guest Sam Thousand at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson) Where: The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) PC Moment: The event, founded by John Guess Jr. in 2001, featured two uber successful Houston performing artists. Houston High School...
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Tops Out the List
Among 15 school districts found within the Greater Houston area, Katy ISD continues to top the list with the largest number of student gains, 12,940 to be exact. During the Katy ISD November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) presented its annual demographics update revealing the rate of growth within Katy ISD boundaries. Growth continues at a steadfast level with 14.6 percent change in student enrollment in the past five years. Katy ISD consists of 74 schools, pre-k, elementary, junior hgh and senior high schools. The total student population is 92, 914.
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
Black Voters Are Transforming the Suburbs — And American Politics
An influx of Black voters into suburbia holds enormous promise for Democrats, but Republicans are fighting back.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
defendernetwork.com
Dr. Tara Green, new head of UH African American Studies Dept.
Effective Aug. 1, 2022, Dr. Tara T. Green began her tenure as the founding chair and CLASS distinguished professor of the Department of African American Studies at the University of Houston. “Dr. Green stood out as the best scholar-administrator for this position,” said Linda Reed, who served as interim chair...
Texas city ranked among the 15 best cities for seafood in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to dining in the United States there are staples all over the place and cemented in different cities like New York having the best pizza, California having the best burritos, and of course, there’s nothing quite like Texas barbecue. But would you...
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
