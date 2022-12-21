ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

thekatynews.com

2023 Fort Bend County Day

The Central Fort Bend Chamber, Fort Bend Chamber and Greater Fort Bend EDC will present the 2023 Fort Bend County Day in Austin, Texas on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Along with the chambers, business leaders and owners, local elected officials, and citizens will travel to Austin to meet and hear from members of the state legislature as well as key state agencies to discuss the matters that are directly affecting Fort Bend County.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity

Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards

Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

The Historic Church of Houston’s Diverse Christmas Pasts

The tradition and cultural story behind St. John Church in Sam Houston Park, Downton. Now that the world seems to understand the pandemic better, traditional Christmas Eve services are returning to the 1891 St. John Church in Sam Houston Park after two years. What is so special is the cultural story behind the congregation, St. John United Church of Christ, built by German and Swiss immigrant farmers, has transformed over 162 years as a congregation that embraces the Korean community.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location

Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Tops Out the List

Among 15 school districts found within the Greater Houston area, Katy ISD continues to top the list with the largest number of student gains, 12,940 to be exact. During the Katy ISD November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) presented its annual demographics update revealing the rate of growth within Katy ISD boundaries. Growth continues at a steadfast level with 14.6 percent change in student enrollment in the past five years. Katy ISD consists of 74 schools, pre-k, elementary, junior hgh and senior high schools. The total student population is 92, 914.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Check current boil water notices across Houston area

KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
HOUSTON, TX
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Dr. Tara Green, new head of UH African American Studies Dept.

Effective Aug. 1, 2022, Dr. Tara T. Green began her tenure as the founding chair and CLASS distinguished professor of the Department of African American Studies at the University of Houston. “Dr. Green stood out as the best scholar-administrator for this position,” said Linda Reed, who served as interim chair...
HOUSTON, TX

