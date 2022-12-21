Read full article on original website
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County mourning death of EMT after ambulance struck while responding to crash on I-80
Firefighter-EMT killed in ice rescue mission ID’d
EMT killed after being struck on scene ID’d
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. — An EMT killed after being struck while working a separate crash scene was identified as Tyeler Harris. Harris, 29, and a fellow EMT were attending to patients injured in a collision between a tractor trailer and a pickup truck when another tractor trailer struck the pair before crashing into the back of the ambulance.
I-80 Crash: 18-Wheeler Smashes into Ambulance, Kills One, Seriously Injures another First Responder
On December 21st, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At approximately 4:15 a.m, first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries. The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming. The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown At Half-Staff For Rescuer Who Fell Through Ice In Crook County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Dec. 23, for the fallen volunteer firefighter who perished last week in a rescue mission at Keyhole Reservoir in Crook County. Bruce Lang, a training officer...
One dead, one injured after semi collides with ambulance near Rawlins, Wyoming
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 21, Running W. Drive, GPD. Officers took a report from a...
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?
Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Dec. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Dec. 20, GPD. A 17-year-old girl called the police...
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of stealing Christmas bonus checks
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of stealing his co-workers’ Christmas bonus checks has been set for the end of January, Campbell County court records say. Scott Mishler is charged with three counts of felony forgery and one count of theft with intent to...
Arrests, arraignments for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
City Council approves $5 million land purchase
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing a $5 million land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and the Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant. The resolution, which received unanimous approval from the council during their regular meeting on Dec. 20, authorizes the purchase...
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
