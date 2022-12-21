Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition
A husband is furious at his wife for boycotting his mother’s Christmas dinner. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. His mom has a tradition of creating custom stockings for all her grandchildren. Then she hangs the stockings near the fireplace. He...
I’m a sales assistant who figured out how men cheat on their wives at Christmas
There’s no better feeling than getting all your Christmas shopping done in one trip — especially if you’re an inscentsitive cad. TikTok user Shannon Hill usually posts videos about celebrity news, but she recently revealed a piece of information about male shopping habits she said she learned working the Chanel counter throughout college. “I have got a little story, a little tea for you guys, if you will, about what husbands buy for not only their wife, but their mistresses too,” she started her recent “story time.” “I was only 19 at the time, but I learned this quick,” Hill said between...
My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized
Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband. “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent. “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned. In the...
Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception
Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after. What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?
Dear Abby: My boyfriend cheated on my 20 times
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend, “Robert,” for 10 years. We live together, and he helps me raise my preteen daughter. Recently, Robert has decided that he is “entitled to privacy.” He has locked me out of his computer and phone and refuses to share his passwords. Some history: Robert has cheated on me more than 20 times in the past, with an almost-encounter happening as recently as three months ago, thwarted only after I saw some text messages on his phone. Last week, I discovered that he used the search term “sex” on a website that’s notorious for...
Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren. My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
17 Screenshots Of Greedy People Who Are Oblivious To How Selfish They're Being
Using a dating app to find someone to fix your car for free is a wild move.
Dear Abby: Man trying to win back ex blindsided by her new beau
DEAR ABBY: My ex-wife, “Jenny,” and I were together seven years, married for almost five of them. We have a young child together. We have been divorced for eight months. I have been trying to reconcile with her because she is the love of my life and I want our family to be together. The […] The post Dear Abby: Man trying to win back ex blindsided by her new beau appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Mum-to-be outraged by 'offensive' gift husband received at baby shower
A mum-to-be has shared her outrage after her husband was given a gift that has been deemed ‘offensive’ by social media users. The unnamed woman took to Reddit to share a photo of the onesie a family member purchased for the couple’s baby that read ‘Daddy-proof Shirt’ on the front.
Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend
DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling). see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
Dear Abby: My sister told me not to breastfeed my baby in front of her boyfriend
DEAR ABBY: I am a new mom who is fortunate to be able to breastfeed. We’ve had several guests come to our house to meet the baby, and if she needs to nurse, I go to the couch and allow her to breastfeed. I don’t feel the need to hide in another room in my own house when I’m comfortable on my couch with all my necessary pillows to assist. My sister wanted to bring her new boyfriend over to meet my husband, the baby and me. Before they came, she called to ask me to refrain from “whipping out my...
I made epic mistake printing my family Christmas cards — now I’m stuck with 90
He’s dreaming of a pearly white Christmas. A California man’s Christmas plans went hilariously awry after he accidentally printed his neighbor’s dental X-rays on 90 X-mas cards. Photos of the acci-dental Yuletide photos are currently boasting over 121,000 likes and myriad facepalms on Twitter. “Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these,” the photographic gaffer, named Dan White, 33, posted on Twitter, along with graphic X-ray photos of teeth. If that wasn’t ludicrous enough, the Los Angeles-based writer had emblazoned the note with “Merry Christmas: The Whites,” inadvertently creating a hilarious double entendre. According...
intheknow.com
Bride is enraged when mom gives wedding photos as Christmas gifts: ‘She didn’t ask to do this’
A bride is upset that her mom is giving her wedding photos away as Christmas gifts. She asked Reddit’s “Wedding” forum for advice. The bride recently learned that her mother is printing a wedding photo of the family, altering it to black-and-white and framing it to give as gifts.
intheknow.com
Girlfriend is furious when boyfriend doesn’t wrap her Christmas gift: ‘It’s about the effort’
A man disappointed his girlfriend when he didn’t wrap her Christmas gift. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He recently started a new job and has been swamped with training. He and his girlfriend plan on being out of town for Christmas, so they exchanged gifts early.
Dear Penny: Do I Have to Send a Gift if I Was Uninvited From a Wedding?
I need some insight into today's wedding protocol. My sister’s stepdaughter is getting married. I received a non-personalized notecard saying that the wedding is downsizing, and essentially, my family didn't make the official invitation list. I’m not offended that I didn't make the cut, as we are not close...
My boyfriend is older, richer and better educated than me. Should I marry him?
I’ve been dating my boyfriend for 10 months. He’s a supportive and loving man in many ways, even helping me with my career goals. There’s a 13-year age gap and we come from different financial backgrounds – his parents are quite well off, mine are not. He was raised with a holiday home, in the wealthy, country club lifestyle; I was not.
I destroyed my boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his family for the first time
This houseguest’s attempt at a good first impression went down the toilet. A woman from Vancouver, Canada, has prompted face-palm reactions among followers online after sharing the time she broke her boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his parents for the first time. The video of her “embarrassing” bathroom fiasco, which she filmed from the loo right after the crap-ocalypse, currently boasts over 2.9 million views on TikTok. “I wasn’t worried until I realized I didn’t know how to fix it which is when I started to panic a little,” the culprit Kennedy Calwell, 26, told Jam Press of the mishap, which occurred while...
People Are Sharing The Biggest Traps That Most Of Us Fall For, And I'm Honestly Learning So Much
"So many people believe that life ends when you hit 20, 30, 40...or any age, really. But you can ALWAYS have new experiences no matter how old you are."
‘Christmas Vacation’ Shares a Connection With the MCU and Dozens of Other Movies and TV Shows
Find out what 'Christmas Vacation' has in common with 'WandaVision' and dozens of other movies and TV shows in pop culture.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still blowing competition out of the — you know
“Avatar: The Way of Water” blew its competition out of the water again Friday. For the second straight week, the James Cameron sequel led the box office, and on Friday alone, pulled in $19.5 million in sales. Universal Pictures’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which debuted on Dec. 21, took in $3.8 million. Antonio Banderas, who plays the titular role, “treats this self-absorbed Spanish kitty who constantly speaks in the third person like it’s his Hamlet,” The Post said. The biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” came in third with just over a $2.7 million take on its opening night. The Post called the musical drama, which stars Naomi Ackie, “a travesty.” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was in second place last week, came in fourth, earning $1 million. The dark comedy “Violent Night” moved to fifth on Christmas weekend, from third last week, with $970,000 in sales.
Comments / 0