coveringkaty.com
American Wire Group selects Katy for major distribution hub
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thirty to 50 new jobs are coming to Katy when American Wire Group opens a new 205,000-square-foot distribution facility off Katy Brookshire Road near Pederson Road in Waller County. AWGs third national distribution facility, located at 29921 Medline Lane, will open in early 2023....
CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures. “Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
thekatynews.com
Get Tips On Wills & Estate Planning At Mission Bend Branch Library
Presented by Lena Engelage, an attorney with Lone Star Legal Aid, the program will provide an overview of the advantages of estate planning, as well as the disadvantages of not having a plan. The program will cover wills, probate vs. non-probate assets, declaration of guardianship, statutory durable powers of attorney, medical power of attorney, physician’s directive (aka living wills), HIPAA, disposition of remains, and transfer on death deeds.
fox26houston.com
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
thekatynews.com
2023 Fort Bend County Day
The Central Fort Bend Chamber, Fort Bend Chamber and Greater Fort Bend EDC will present the 2023 Fort Bend County Day in Austin, Texas on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Along with the chambers, business leaders and owners, local elected officials, and citizens will travel to Austin to meet and hear from members of the state legislature as well as key state agencies to discuss the matters that are directly affecting Fort Bend County.
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint Energy warns rotating power outage fraudulent texts
HOUSTON - With many residents in Southeast Texas experiencing power outages, CenterPoint sent out a warning to watch out for fraudulent messages. On Friday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a message in regards to fraudulent text messages being sent out to customers about rotating power outages. "We have been made aware...
Black Voters Are Transforming the Suburbs — And American Politics
An influx of Black voters into suburbia holds enormous promise for Democrats, but Republicans are fighting back.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Tops Out the List
Among 15 school districts found within the Greater Houston area, Katy ISD continues to top the list with the largest number of student gains, 12,940 to be exact. During the Katy ISD November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) presented its annual demographics update revealing the rate of growth within Katy ISD boundaries. Growth continues at a steadfast level with 14.6 percent change in student enrollment in the past five years. Katy ISD consists of 74 schools, pre-k, elementary, junior hgh and senior high schools. The total student population is 92, 914.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
KHOU
CenterPoint warns of fraudulent text messages that claim rolling outages are coming
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy is warning customers about a message that's going out through text saying rolling blackouts are coming. They say it's fraudulent and didn't come from them. CenterPoint Energy tweeted the warning Friday, saying the text messages that are going out have a link claiming to give...
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
houstonisd.org
Groundbreaking HISD General Counsel retires after more than two decades of service
After serving 23 illustrious years in HISD, General Counsel Elneita Hutchins-Taylor has announced her retirement. Having graduated from Wellesley College and the University of Texas School of Law, Hutchins-Taylor went on to serve as General Counsel for Washington, D.C. Public Schools. She then served as General Counsel for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD,...
fox26houston.com
Daycare worker arrested for Indecency with Child, had access to children at 15 work locations
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A daycare worker was arrested for indecency with a child on Tuesday and officials are asking for any further information the public may have. On Dec. 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) began an investigation into Dennis Michiel McDaniel, a 31-year-old local daycare worker, about alleged inappropriate behavior with children who attended the daycare he worked at. Through the investigation, McDaniel was arrested for indecency with a Child and was put in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Do not drip faucets during freeze, says Houston Public Works
Houston Public Works advises residents to wrap pipes and circulate heat to keep them from freezing.
KHOU
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
thekatynews.com
Learn MS Word & Excel Basics At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
“MS Word 2016 Survival Basics” will take place on Tuesday, January 10, from 10:15 to 11:30 am. Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents. “MS Excel 2016 Survival Basics” will take place on Wednesday, January 11,...
spacecityweather.com
As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now
Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
