BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC
Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses
The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC
Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing
With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
BBC
Gemma Bonner: Liverpool re-sign WSL-winning captain
Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club. The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals. Bonner spent six years at...
BBC
Jon Dahl Tomasson: Blackburn Rovers sees positives in Nottingham Forest cup loss
Blackburn Rovers' younger talent will benefit from the experience of facing Premier League sides like Nottingham Forest, says boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. Rovers bowed out of the Carabao Cup after a 4-1 loss to a Forest side in which seven internationals started. By contrast, Rovers named centre-back Ashley Phillips, 17,...
SB Nation
On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool
Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Manchester United to face Charlton - full quarter-final draw
Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday. Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool...
BBC
How can Ghana's Black Queens return to African women's elite?
Ghana were pioneers when it came to women's football in Africa, with the Black Queens' early years making it look like the side would always be continental heavyweights. After playing their first international in 1991, a valiant and skilful squad was graced with players like Alberta Sackey, Genevieve Clottey and Adjoa Bayor and enjoyed success in its first decade.
BBC
Rangers playing through the pain, says manager Michael Beale
Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go". Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed. Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell. "If...
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30) Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh...
BBC
Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake
American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...
BBC
Olly Woodburn: Exeter Chiefs winger on reinventing himself and building a legacy
"You've got to sometimes reinvent yourself, reinvent your motivations," says Exeter winger Olly Woodburn as he reflects on his eighth season at Sandy Park. The 31-year-old has been an ever-present in the Chiefs side this season and is now one of the two-time Premiership champions' longest-serving players. He is second...
BBC
Villa Park expansion gets go-ahead
Plans to redevelop Villa Park have been given the green light by councillors in Birmingham. An extra 7,400 seats in the North Stand will bring the total capacity up to 50,000. A new club shop and academy building will be built along with upgraded hospitality facilities. Work - including demolishing...
