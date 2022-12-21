ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed

Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC

Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira

Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
BBC

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC

Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses

The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash

Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC

Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing

With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
BBC

Gemma Bonner: Liverpool re-sign WSL-winning captain

Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club. The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals. Bonner spent six years at...
BBC

Jon Dahl Tomasson: Blackburn Rovers sees positives in Nottingham Forest cup loss

Blackburn Rovers' younger talent will benefit from the experience of facing Premier League sides like Nottingham Forest, says boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. Rovers bowed out of the Carabao Cup after a 4-1 loss to a Forest side in which seven internationals started. By contrast, Rovers named centre-back Ashley Phillips, 17,...
SB Nation

On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool

Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC

Carabao Cup: Manchester United to face Charlton - full quarter-final draw

Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday. Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool...
BBC

How can Ghana's Black Queens return to African women's elite?

Ghana were pioneers when it came to women's football in Africa, with the Black Queens' early years making it look like the side would always be continental heavyweights. After playing their first international in 1991, a valiant and skilful squad was graced with players like Alberta Sackey, Genevieve Clottey and Adjoa Bayor and enjoyed success in its first decade.
BBC

Rangers playing through the pain, says manager Michael Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go". Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed. Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell. "If...
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30) Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh...
BBC

Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake

American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...
BBC

Olly Woodburn: Exeter Chiefs winger on reinventing himself and building a legacy

"You've got to sometimes reinvent yourself, reinvent your motivations," says Exeter winger Olly Woodburn as he reflects on his eighth season at Sandy Park. The 31-year-old has been an ever-present in the Chiefs side this season and is now one of the two-time Premiership champions' longest-serving players. He is second...
BBC

Villa Park expansion gets go-ahead

Plans to redevelop Villa Park have been given the green light by councillors in Birmingham. An extra 7,400 seats in the North Stand will bring the total capacity up to 50,000. A new club shop and academy building will be built along with upgraded hospitality facilities. Work - including demolishing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy