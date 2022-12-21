Read full article on original website
Stranger Things Tokyo will explore the Upside Down in new anime
A new report suggests the next installment in Netflix’s iconic franchise will be an anime titled Stranger Things Tokyo. Most fans are conflicted on the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, as it not only serves as a conclusion to this epic saga, but also a farewell to plenty of characters that fans have gotten attached to over the years.
Pokemon card fans are losing it over the Crown Zenith VSTAR & Radiant reveals
Many of the Crown Zenith characters have been officially revealed, debuting brand new Pokemon TCG cards, and fans are loving the reveals thus far. The Pokemon Company officially revealed the cards included in the upcoming Crown Zenith release. This is an expansion of the Sword and Shield series and is a booster box set to release on January 20, 2023.
Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae admits he hasn’t seen MrBeast’s viral YouTube recreation
Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the smash hit Netflix series Squid Game, revealed in a new interview that he is yet to see MrBeast’s viral recreation of the series. When it first released on Netflix, the Korean Smash hit Squid Game took the world by storm. The dark and thought-provoking drama became one of – if not the biggest – hits of 2021. The show won three Golden Globes in 2022, including best actor, best-supporting actor as well as best TV series, all in the drama category.
SZA wants to stream on Twitch with Kai Cenat but is scared of “embarrassing” herself
American singer SZA has said that she would love to feature in a stream with Kai Cenat but has a few reservations about the potential collaboration and is worried about “embarrassing” herself. Solána Imani Rowe, known as SZA, recently gave a shout-out to Kai Cenat. Cenat has been...
xChocobars reveals terrifying experiences that made her stop IRL Twitch streaming forever
Twitch streamer xChocobars revealed the frightening experiences she’s had that put her off of IRL broadcasts for good, saying the thought of doing so is “so scary.”. Twitch is a haven for all manner of live-streamed content. Although many popular streamers on the platform are known for broadcasting their favorite games from home, plenty of users also show off their travels abroad in real time.
PewDiePie introduces new puppy ‘Momo’ after pug Maya’s passing
YouTube star PewDiePie has introduced the newest member of his family, a puppy called ‘Momo,’ who he got prior to the unexpected passing of his beloved pet pug Maya earlier this month. Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hasn’t been shy of sharing his day-to-day life with his 111 million YouTube...
Fast X is bringing back a DC star’s dead character
Fast X, the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast and Furious saga, is set to bring back a dead character once played by a huge DC star. Fast X is set to be the biggest Fast and Furious movie yet – literally, as its budget has reportedly ballooned to $340 million, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made.
Twitch star AriaSaki responds to yelling at dead Overwatch 2 team for not healing
Twitch streamer AriaSaki has responded after a clip of her freaking out at her dead Overwatch 2 teammates for not healing her went viral. Anyone who has ever played Overwatch knows what it’s like to be a melee hit away from death and in dire need of healing, but AriaSaki took things to another level live on Twitch.
Overwatch 2 Director accidentally loads unreleased campaign map on dev Twitch stream
Overwatch 2’s game director almost leaked a new campaign map for the game while live streaming on Twitch during a casual community broadcast. During a recent Twitch stream, the Overwatch dev team discussed the creative process behind how they build their maps. Giving their community a rare look at how some of their favorite maps have been built.
Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat
Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
Kojima’s Death Stranding movie may not feature fan-favorite characters
Hideo Kojima recently divulged that he’s unsure of whether or not the Death Stranding movie will feature characters from the game. After plenty of rumors and leaks, Hideo Kojima surprised audiences upon announcing Death Stranding 2 at the 2022 Game Awards. The DS news didn’t stop there, either.
Where to find Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
One of Generation 2’s most iconic Pokemon, Sudowoodo, and its pre-evolution Bonsly return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find both of these deceptive Rock-types around the Paldea region. Fans of Pokemon Gold, Silver, Crystal, and their remakes likely remember the misleading Rock-type Pokemon Sudowoodo thanks to...
Warzone 2 players demand changes to “cop out” bots ruining DMZ matches
Warzone 2 players have demanded changes to the overpowered bots ruining DMZ matches, with the game’s AI still deeply unpopular. Warzone 2’s ‘Escape from Tarkov’ like mode DMZ has been an absolute hit with fans since its release back in November. However, while popular with the community, players have certainly been vocal about some of the mode’s most pressing issues.
Valkyrae responds after getting called out for wearing Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie
YouTube star Valkyrae was quick to respond after fans called her out for wearing a Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie during a recent broadcast amid controversy surrounding the luxury brand. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is a prominent streamer on YouTube, where she boasts over 3 million followers. After presenting an...
Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.4 notes: Sableye and Duraludon nerfs, Dodrio buffed, more
On December 22, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, including Sableye and Duraludon. Here are the full patch notes. Patch updates help stabilize the meta, implementing some necessary balance to outlier picks. This time around, most of the balancing targeted the more powerful Pokemon, nerfing them as the developers deemed fit. In Pokemon Unite patch1.8.1.4, the developers implemented a new battle pass as well.
Treason: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more
Here’s everything we know about Treason, Charlie Cox’s new MI6 thriller on Netflix, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. After the cancelation of Netflix’s Daredevil following Season 3, Charlie Cox’s career somewhat slowed down somewhat. He appeared in elderly Brit crime caper King of Thieves and Irish drama Kin, but he was mostly absent form the screen.
Hisuian Avalugg weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go
Hisuian Avalugg is making its Pokemon Go debut in a special Raid Day as part of the Winter Holiday event, so here are its weaknesses and the best counters to defeat it. Pokemon Legends Arceus introduced a new set of regional forms known as Hisuian Pokemon. These variants have slowly been popping up in Pokemon Go, with the latest addition being Hisuian Avalugg.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests
Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with mysteries and puzzles. Some are easily solved but others can be much harder to solve, especially when they stop you from completing quests. This is the case with the three Hidden Requirements for Stitch’s questlines. Here’s how to solve all the Hidden Requirements for Stitch.
Keith Lee calls out Picklemeeverything on TikTok over alleged unsafe food practice
Food reviewer Keith Lee has called out ‘Picklemeeverything’ on TikTok over alleged unsafe food practices after another TikTok claimed that pickled products bring an increased risk of botulism. With how easy it is to go viral on TikTok, many of its users have used the popularity of the...
Dexerto’s Best Games of 2022: Elden Ring, God of War & more
2022 was a huge year for video games, but which were our favorites? Here are the best games of 2022, as picked by the Dexerto staff. 2022 is almost over, and while 2023 offers a variety of exciting games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Dead Island 2, but the holiday period is a great game to catch up on the best games of 2022 that you may have missed.
