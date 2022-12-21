Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the smash hit Netflix series Squid Game, revealed in a new interview that he is yet to see MrBeast’s viral recreation of the series. When it first released on Netflix, the Korean Smash hit Squid Game took the world by storm. The dark and thought-provoking drama became one of – if not the biggest – hits of 2021. The show won three Golden Globes in 2022, including best actor, best-supporting actor as well as best TV series, all in the drama category.

2 DAYS AGO