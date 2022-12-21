Read full article on original website
Related
Maxi Jazz, lead singer for British dance band Faithless, dead at 65
LONDON — Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British dance band Faithless, died Friday night at his London home. He was 65. The musician and disc jockey, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, fronted the band that is best known for the song “Insomnia,” the BBC reported.
These were Obama’s favorite movies, songs and books this year
Are you still doing last minute holiday shopping? You might want to check out former President Barack Obama’s end-of-the-year tradition for inspiration.
Comments / 0