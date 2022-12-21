Read full article on original website
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run
Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
Eyewitness News
Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after Trooper involved crash in Chaplin
CHAPLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A multi-car crash involving a state trooper shut down part of route 6 earlier tonight. A 2017 Nissan Maxima and 2021 Ford F-350 collided on route 6 by Nyberg Road around 5:30 p.m. One of the drivers involved was state trooper Craig Brezniak, who was driving...
33-Year-Old Driver Dies After Head-On Crash With CT State Police Vehicle
A 33-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a head-on crash with a Connecticut State Police vehicle on Route 6 in Connecticut.The crash happened in the Windham County town of Chaplin at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Connecticut State Police reported.Lindsey Bidwell, of Windham,…
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven
A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
Woman killed, state trooper injured in crash
A woman was killed and a state trooper sustained minor injuries in a crash Wednesday evening in Chaplin. State police say a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bidwell, 32, of North Windham was traveling west on Route 6
Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
Two arrested after alleged shoplifting, injuring two West Springfield officers during chase
Two people from Connecticut will be charged with attempted murder after an alleged shoplifting and injuring two police officers during a chase.
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
Fatal pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash in West Hartford
Police in West Hartford are at the scene of a deadly pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Police Locate Car Involved in Hit-and-Run
Waterford police say they have located the vehicle that hit a person and drove off Wednesday evening. It happened around 5:20 p.m. when the car hit a person crossing Great Neck Road near the Henny Penny, according to police. Police posted on Facebook asking anyone who may have information about...
Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
NBC Connecticut
House Struck By Gunfire in Guilford Wednesday Night: Police
Guilford police are investigaing after a house was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night. It happened at a home on Fernwood Drive around 11 p.m., according to police. Police say the house was struck by several rounds. They believe it was an isolated incident. Investigators are asking anyone who may...
Eyewitness News
Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
Eyewitness News
Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe
A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
Eyewitness News
Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking
WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
