Plainville, CT

Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run

Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 1 dead after Trooper involved crash in Chaplin

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A multi-car crash involving a state trooper shut down part of route 6 earlier tonight. A 2017 Nissan Maxima and 2021 Ford F-350 collided on route 6 by Nyberg Road around 5:30 p.m. One of the drivers involved was state trooper Craig Brezniak, who was driving...
CHAPLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven

A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterford Police Locate Car Involved in Hit-and-Run

Waterford police say they have located the vehicle that hit a person and drove off Wednesday evening. It happened around 5:20 p.m. when the car hit a person crossing Great Neck Road near the Henny Penny, according to police. Police posted on Facebook asking anyone who may have information about...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

House Struck By Gunfire in Guilford Wednesday Night: Police

Guilford police are investigaing after a house was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night. It happened at a home on Fernwood Drive around 11 p.m., according to police. Police say the house was struck by several rounds. They believe it was an isolated incident. Investigators are asking anyone who may...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
