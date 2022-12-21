Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma celebrate ‘first family Christmas’ with baby
Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star shared two sweet snaps of herself and partner Ramona Agruma enjoying the holiday season with their newborn daughter, Royce Lillian. “First family Christmas 🎄 ❄️🎅🏼🎶💗🎁🥰☃️⭐️,” the Aussie-born actress, 42, captioned the pic posted to her Instagram on Friday. In the photos, the puffer jacket-clad couple hold hands in front of a colorful outdoor Christmas tree, while their baby is rugged up in a stroller. The trio appears to be in Aspen, as Wilson has shared other photos from the snowy vista in Colorado this week. Last month Wilson...
Maxi Jazz Dies: Faithless Lead Singer Was 65
Maxi Jazz, lead singer for the British electronic music group Faithless, died Friday, the band confirmed on Facebook. Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, “died peacefully in his sleep” at his south London home, Faithless member Sister Bliss announced on Twitter. A cause of death was not revealed. Jazz was 65. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” Faithless members Rollo and Sister Bliss said in a statement on Facebook. “He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both...
