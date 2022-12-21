Maxi Jazz, lead singer for the British electronic music group Faithless, died Friday, the band confirmed on Facebook. Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, “died peacefully in his sleep” at his south London home, Faithless member Sister Bliss announced on Twitter. A cause of death was not revealed. Jazz was 65. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” Faithless members Rollo and Sister Bliss said in a statement on Facebook. “He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both...

