CBS Philly

The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action.All those things are happening this year.And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage.The NBA's Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise's history. They get the distinction of going to Golden State and facing the reigning —...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play

The New England Patriots’ luck turned a bit in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they staged a furious comeback from 22-0 down. On 3rd and 29 with about six minutes to go, the Patriots had Daniel Jones essentially toss up a desperation heave to try to keep the drive... The post Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s David Pollack shares the great Signing Day lesson his father taught him

ESPN’s David Pollack shared a great lesson that he learned from his father on Signing Day when he was a recruit. Pollack was a defensive star at Georgia from 2002-2004 before becoming a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Two days after the day recruits could sign their Letter of Intent, Pollack sent a tweet... The post ESPN’s David Pollack shares the great Signing Day lesson his father taught him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
