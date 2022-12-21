EL PASO, Texas - Big Rob's Charity is giving back this holiday season to those who need it most. At the Reynolds Home Crisis Center, there are currently eleven women and twenty-two children in need of a safe space. Due to their circumstances, it's not easy to provide Christmas gifts to the children, and that's why Robert Garcia, the organization's President, is bringing Christmas cheer to the home.

For the past week, Big Rob (Garcia), has been collecting donations from the community to buy gifts for the kids. On Wednesday, those gifts will be delivered to the many families in need, just in time for Christmas.

After speaking with the Reynolds Home Director about what the shelter needed most, Garcia said, "we bought nothing but clothes for the children, and for the moms, we are providing gift cards for them so they can go out and purchase any of the necessities that they need."

Big Rob's Charity is giving the average charity a twist. Their method of fundraising is by providing interesting video content on Youtube and Instagram about Garcia's expertise in food and beverages and hoping that the audience returns the favor by donating to the charity. The charity is brand new, only kicking off in late November.

If you are interested in becoming an expert in the various types of liquors or food, and you might want to donate too, you can find out more on Big Rob's Charity here . Or, if you would rather donate to the Reynolds Home directly, you should click here .

The post Local charity brings Christmas to Reynolds Home Crisis Center in El Paso appeared first on KVIA .