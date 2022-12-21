ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZrw0_0jqKUnEN00

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 21, 2022 01:00

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota.

The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Student arrested after threat to Polk County school

(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries or issues reported after a threat was made to a Polk County, Minnesota school Tuesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that they received a report of school violence made on social media by a student in the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The...
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFICE RESPONDS TO SCHOOL VIOLENCE THREAT AT FERTILE-BELTRAMI SCHOOL

On Wednesday, December 20, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of school violence made on social media by a student at the Fertile-Beltrami School. The juvenile student was arrested, and there is no immediate threat at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Fertile-Beltrami School Administration. No further information is being released at this time.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota man pleads guilty to deadly pileup near Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Minnesota man is facing final sentencing for causing a deadly pileup near Grand Forks. It's a story WDAY Radio has followed for you for months. Court records show 55-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH APPOINTING NEW HIGH SCHOOL MEMBERS TO ITS YOUTH ADVISORY BOARD

The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the minutes of their meetings on December 13 and their Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List. It also included approving several payments. The first was to the US Bank in St. Louis, MO, for $74,303.70 for procurement card purchases. The second was to Johnson Controls, Fire Protection LP, Palatine, IL, for $603 for panel alarm issues for the Facilities Management Department. It also included approving a resolution accepting Financial Donations on Behalf of Polk County Sheriff’s Association from Mary Filipski and a payment to Widseth, Smith, Nolting & Associates, Inc. in Crookston for $1,800 for a boundary survey of forfeited land. The board approved the items unanimously.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Injury Reported Following Hit and Run Collision

One person was injured in a hit and run collision Wednesday. According to Thief River Falls Police, a 2015 Chevy Equinox was struck by an unknown vehicle at the corner of 13th Street East and Atlantic Avenue North just before 8:30am. Police say the driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
US 103.3

All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”

One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue

FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full

FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project

(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
109K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy