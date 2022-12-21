ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Edmond, OKC Firefighters Battle House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Edmond. The home is located near East 33rd Street and South Boulevard. The Oklahoma City Fire Department assisted Edmond firefighters on the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. This is a developing story...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel

Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City, Edmond leaders share Christmas cleanup do's and don'ts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Leaders of cities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are asking for a gift from Oklahomans this Christmas, and it doesn't require any wrapping. People are being asked to clean up responsibly after their celebrations, which means getting rid of things like Christmas trees and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Texas man killed in Thursday crash on the Turner Turnpike

LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 152, a few miles east of Luther. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Adelfino Alaniz of Freer, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Silverado...
LUTHER, OK
okctalk.com

The Mule relocates in The Plaza

After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
