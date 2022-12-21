Read full article on original website
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City
Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
news9.com
Edmond, OKC Firefighters Battle House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Edmond. The home is located near East 33rd Street and South Boulevard. The Oklahoma City Fire Department assisted Edmond firefighters on the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. This is a developing story...
news9.com
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police turn to the public to identify check fraud suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
‘It’s like a miracle to be here,’ Family displaced after 11-year-old alerts of raging fire days before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, an Oklahoma family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.
Man Shot, Killed After Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their home.
KOCO
Heating repair calls rise drastically amid Oklahoma's frigid temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY — Harsh winter weather in Oklahoma pushed heating systems to their limits this week, leading some to ultimately fail. Heating repair crews were out in full force Friday, working to provide warmth for homes impacted by faulty heating units. Tom Ragsdale, who works for Drabek and Hill...
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City, Edmond leaders share Christmas cleanup do's and don'ts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Leaders of cities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are asking for a gift from Oklahomans this Christmas, and it doesn't require any wrapping. People are being asked to clean up responsibly after their celebrations, which means getting rid of things like Christmas trees and...
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
KOCO
Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
okcfox.com
Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
Oklahoma ministry opens emergency shelter amid dangerously cold weather
The dangerous weather conditions leave those unhoused with no place to stay warm. But thanks to a local ministry, they'll have a place to keep warm.
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
okcfox.com
Texas man killed in Thursday crash on the Turner Turnpike
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 152, a few miles east of Luther. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Adelfino Alaniz of Freer, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Silverado...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers shouldn't ignore car warning lights during cold weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers in Oklahoma might be ignoring their car's warning lights as the cold weather continues, but some tasks shouldn't be avoided. Despite the bitter cold, filling tires with air is important, even if drivers believe it is just the car's way of reacting to the swinging temperatures.
Good Samaritans help woman whose car slid onto railroad tracks during icy weather as train approached
One Oklahoma City driver faced scary moments Thursday morning when her car slid off the road and onto train tracks during icy conditions. Even scarier, a train was coming.
Car Rolls Over In Southwest OKC; Expert Warn To Drive Safely
Safety experts warn to drive safely as road conditions worsen. News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Clark found this driver rolled over in Southwest OKC.
okctalk.com
The Mule relocates in The Plaza
After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
