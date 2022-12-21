Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
okcfox.com
Second Chances thrift store provides hotel rooms for the homeless in winter weather
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A local thrift shop owner is covering the cost of hotel rooms to get help for more than two hundred people experiencing homelessness out of the cold. Delisa Jones says she tries to do this each time the temps get below freezing after needing...
okcfox.com
Building material detaching from Embassy Suites prompts partial road closure in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Part of North Independence Ave. is temporarily closed due to dangerous conditions in the area. City officials said North Independence Ave. has temporarily been shut down between NW Expressway and NW 59th St. due to building material detaching from Embassy Suites. Traffic is currently being...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City, Edmond leaders share Christmas cleanup do's and don'ts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Leaders of cities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are asking for a gift from Oklahomans this Christmas, and it doesn't require any wrapping. People are being asked to clean up responsibly after their celebrations, which means getting rid of things like Christmas trees and...
okcfox.com
Technicians respond to home heating and plumbing emergencies amid freezing weather
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Technicians with A&T Mechanical Heat & Air Services, Inc. responded to emergency calls in the Oklahoma City area as the state dealt with frigid temperatures on Thursday. Joseph Alvarez, one of the company's owners, shared tips on how homeowners can avoid similar issues. To avoid...
okcfox.com
Demolition permit for old OKC Jail no longer being considered
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City councilwoman announced on Wednesday that the Old City Jail will no longer be demolished. JoBeth Hamon, Councilwoman for Ward 6, says this is a move she has been working toward for several years. "Over the past few years, I've been able to...
okcfox.com
MAPS 4 seeks public input for Bus Rapid Transit study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is inviting residents to weigh in on advanced transit options in person or by taking an online survey. Maps 4 includes $61 million to build two additional Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines in South and Northeast OKC. BRT is a high-quality, bus-based transit service that operates similarly to light rail. To achieve rapid service, BRT may include dedicated traffic lanes, traffic signal prioritization, and fewer stops with elevated platforms with enhanced stations. Combined, these characteristics allow BRT lines to minimize traffic delays and maximize service quality, making BRT an ideal alternative to traveling during high-traffic times of day in a single-occupant vehicle.
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo Safari Lights cancelled for December 22 and 23 due to extreme cold temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Due to the extreme cold, both the Oklahoma City Zoo and OKC Zoo Safari Lights will be closed Thursday and Friday. Both the walk-through and drive-thru experience of the OKC Zoo Safari Lights will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the extremely cold temperatures that have swept through the state.
okcfox.com
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
okcfox.com
'Plan ahead': How tomorrow's winter storm may impact travelers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bad situation for those wanting to travel somewhere for Christmas. Thousands of flights are being delayed or cancelled across the country ahead of tomorrow's winter storm. Fox 25 visited Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) on Wednesday to see how the forecasted arctic blast will...
okcfox.com
OCCC and media partners offer scholarships to fill set construction gaps in film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The film industry is booming in Oklahoma, but there's a workforce gap in film construction. Education and media leaders in our state are teaming up to break down the barriers in the business. It's an amazing opportunity for a few lucky Oklahomans trying to...
okcfox.com
Texas man killed in Thursday crash on the Turner Turnpike
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 152, a few miles east of Luther. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Adelfino Alaniz of Freer, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Silverado...
okcfox.com
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture
Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Winter Holiday
The Holiday's are here and we are taking a look at all the fun going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
okcfox.com
EMSA warns of possible hypothermia, frostbite risks ahead of winter weather blast
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Emergency Medical Services Authority officials are sounding the alarm when it comes to hypothermia and frostbite risks as temperatures in the Oklahoma City area are expected to plummet over the coming days. The Homeless Alliance is also responding to the situation. According to the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police turn to the public to identify check fraud suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
12 Days of Christmas on Western Ave: Milo
With a taste described as deeply Oklahoman, Milo is a restaurant using local ingredients to bring unique flavors to the OKC community. Executive Chef, Josh Valentine, spoke to us about their unique dining experience and how Milo is giving back to the Oklahoma community one plate at a time. For...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
okcfox.com
'I love helping people': Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City delivers warm meals to seniors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Christmas came early for homebound seniors in Oklahoma City on December 23, as volunteers delivered warm meals to their doorsteps. The packaged meals were stocked with apples, crackers and a main dish. It came from the nonprofit Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City...
okcfox.com
How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
Comments / 0