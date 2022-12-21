ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City, Edmond leaders share Christmas cleanup do's and don'ts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Leaders of cities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are asking for a gift from Oklahomans this Christmas, and it doesn't require any wrapping. People are being asked to clean up responsibly after their celebrations, which means getting rid of things like Christmas trees and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Demolition permit for old OKC Jail no longer being considered

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City councilwoman announced on Wednesday that the Old City Jail will no longer be demolished. JoBeth Hamon, Councilwoman for Ward 6, says this is a move she has been working toward for several years. "Over the past few years, I've been able to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

MAPS 4 seeks public input for Bus Rapid Transit study

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is inviting residents to weigh in on advanced transit options in person or by taking an online survey. Maps 4 includes $61 million to build two additional Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines in South and Northeast OKC. BRT is a high-quality, bus-based transit service that operates similarly to light rail. To achieve rapid service, BRT may include dedicated traffic lanes, traffic signal prioritization, and fewer stops with elevated platforms with enhanced stations. Combined, these characteristics allow BRT lines to minimize traffic delays and maximize service quality, making BRT an ideal alternative to traveling during high-traffic times of day in a single-occupant vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Texas man killed in Thursday crash on the Turner Turnpike

LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 152, a few miles east of Luther. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Adelfino Alaniz of Freer, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Silverado...
LUTHER, OK
okcfox.com

Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture

Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On This Winter Holiday

The Holiday's are here and we are taking a look at all the fun going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

12 Days of Christmas on Western Ave: Milo

With a taste described as deeply Oklahoman, Milo is a restaurant using local ingredients to bring unique flavors to the OKC community. Executive Chef, Josh Valentine, spoke to us about their unique dining experience and how Milo is giving back to the Oklahoma community one plate at a time. For...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow

If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy