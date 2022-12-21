OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is inviting residents to weigh in on advanced transit options in person or by taking an online survey. Maps 4 includes $61 million to build two additional Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines in South and Northeast OKC. BRT is a high-quality, bus-based transit service that operates similarly to light rail. To achieve rapid service, BRT may include dedicated traffic lanes, traffic signal prioritization, and fewer stops with elevated platforms with enhanced stations. Combined, these characteristics allow BRT lines to minimize traffic delays and maximize service quality, making BRT an ideal alternative to traveling during high-traffic times of day in a single-occupant vehicle.

