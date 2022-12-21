Read full article on original website
The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.
There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
Travel Issues Stranding People In Amarillo
With Christmas behind us, we start to look toward the new year. Typically, heading home after the holidays is something people look forward to. Their hearts are full of joy, but they're ready to return to their lives. You get all packed up, hop in the car, and arrive at...
Hear The One About An Amarillo Priest The Vatican Defrocked?
It doesn't involve walking into a bar or other members of the clergy. There's really no punchline to speak of. It really happened. Did you hear the one about the Amarillo priest that the Vatican defrocked?. Who Is Frank Pavone, And Why Is That Name Familiar?. Frank spent time in...
Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?
When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo
I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
Here Is Why You Need To Know About Amarillo’s Simulated Universe
I'm sure you're familiar with Meow Wolf in New Mexico. It's an art exhibit/gallery/experience that is interactive. It tells a story and is supposed to get your imagination going. It's like a playground made out of someone's artistic vision. Amarillo's newest art exhibit is something like that. Maybe. We're not...
A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo
A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
Why Does It Seem So Difficult To Keep Up With Music In Amarillo?
I wish I could remember which musician it was that told me years ago that Amarillo was the place to be. They regaled me with tales of 6th Street, and a thriving scene of songwriters making noise in Yellow City. When I moved here several years later, everything he described seemed to have disappeared.
Walmart Has Delivery Drones! Will it Fly in Amarillo?
Technology is a great thing and it seems that the world is getting more and more technologically advanced. So much so, that drone delivery is becoming more mainstream. Walmart announced in June of 2021 that they were teaming up with DroneUp to start offering drone delivery from their stores. They rolled out delivery drones to specific places in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. They currently offer drone delivery in North Texas. Garland, Murphy, Plano Richardson, Mesquite, Dallas, Rowlett, and the Colonies all currently have drone delivery available to customers.
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
Amarillo One Of The Neediest Cities? According To This, We Are.
Throughout the months of November and December, we've seen a lot of different holiday types of drives happening. We've seen the usual Toys 4 Tots, food bank food drive, coat drives, etc. I mean, we even held our own drive with Help 4 The Holidays. Every city has people in...
Two Structure Fires Had Firefighters Responding In Extreme Cold
While many of us were doing our best to stay out of the frigid temps on Thursday, Randall County Fire Department was out in the below zero wind chill. Unfortunately, they found themselves responding to two separate structure fires in the extreme cold. Firefighters Respond To Structure Fires During Arctic...
It’s True. In Norway, Texas Means “Crazy.” What About Amarillo?
This is why travel and learning are important. If you don't do either of those things, you miss out on some of the weirdest, quirkiest things that define the human experience. For instance; in Norway they use Texas as slang for "crazy." If that's the case, what would Amarillo be...
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Want Something Different This Christmas? Here Are 3 Events For You.
Nothing against Santa, mangers, or Frosty the Snowman. There's plenty of love about the trees, lights, and wrapping paper we're bombarded with this time of year. But if you're looking for something different this time of year...if you want to shake it up a little bit...I've found three events just for you.
This Amarillo Light Show Was Featured On ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Around the holidays Amarillo's residents are able to put up some pretty impressive light displays. The Botanical Gardens, Chase and Amarillo National Bank's Towers, Wolflin Village, and Candy Cane lane do a great job of lighting up Amarillo during this time of year. But in comparison, none of these light...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Amarillo Kidnapping Suspect to Face Federal Gun, Drug Charges
Rowdy Don Eastman is in some serious hot water. The 35-year-old Amarillo man was arrested on December 22 following a chaotic string of events that began when police were dispatched to SW 8th and Bryan St in regards to a possible hostage situation. According to a court documents filed with...
