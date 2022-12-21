ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Citrus High School football player finds strength through struggles

TAMPA, Fla. — According to a survey done by the NCAA this year, more than 60 percent of male college student-athletes suffer from a mental health condition, and many don’t speak out about it. Citrus High School senior guard Draves Davis is hoping his struggles can inspire other...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Homeless man secures permanent home days before holidays

TAMPA - Catholic Charities Tampa Hope is helping the homeless transition into homes for the holidays. The nonprofit placed nearly 130 formerly homeless people into permanent housing. For the last six months, Carl Walker has called a camping tent his home. "It's where I was living as of today," said...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Farmer: Strawberry Crops sweeter from cold weather

DOVER, Fla. — Farmers throughout Florida have been preparing for the cold front. Workers at Parkesdale Strawberry Farms in Dover have rolled out their freeze protection plan to save their crop. However, there are some benefits of colder weather when it comes to strawberries because the berries become sweeter....
DOVER, FL
Bay News 9

Preparing for Kwanzaa, and planting seeds for the future

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — All year long they've been growing a feast at the St. Pete Youth Farm in preparation for Kwanzaa. Farm coordinator Carla Bristol has been helping teens live the cultural holiday’s seven principles. They include: self-determination, collective work, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. As...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

