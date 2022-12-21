Read full article on original website
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
I-74 Re-Opens After 3 Vehicle Crash Near Tilton
>>>> UPDATE: ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT THE SCENE IN THE FOLLOWING NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN CLEARED. TRAFFIC IS MOVING NORMALLY THROUGH THE AREA AGAIN. <<<<<. State police, Vermilion County Sherriff’s, and Tilton Police Departments are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash on I-74 eastbound at milepost 215, Danville. The roadway is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted onto North G Street. Please use caution and seek alternate route until roadway is cleared of debris.
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
Man hit while crossing the street in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night. Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound...
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Ameren map shows power outage in Bement
BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) — According to Ameren's Outage Map, over 900 customers in Bement are without power. The map shows that the outage started at 3:59 p.m. and that the order has been assigned for service with an undetermined cause of outage. WAND is working to learn more, and...
Urbana Fire Department prepares for cold winter conditions
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to winter storms, the Urbana Fire Department knows it’s the extra time spent preparing for the wintry conditions that make the difference. Andy Stewart with the Urbana Fire Department Stewart said they take the wintry conditions seriously, “we train every single day because of the passion we bring […]
DPD: Arrest Made in Main St Casey’s Robbery; Pedestrian Stable after Struck on N. Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On 12/21/22 at around 2:30 am the Danville Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store at 2101 E. Main Street for a burglar alarm. Officers arrived on the scene to findthat forced entryhad been made into the business. Officers checked the business and also found evidence of items taken from inside the store.
Champaign community provides help from extreme cold weather
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Freezing temperatures, drifting snow and gusts of wind could impact your cars and homes and holiday travel plans. People are feeling the effects of the cold weather, and Champaign is no different. “I don’t have heat in my car at the moment,” said Andy...
Danville man arrested, accused of break-in at convenience store
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he broke into and stole from a Casey’s General Store early Wednesday morning. Police said they found Joshua C. Hale, 38, four blocks away from a Casey’s located at 2101 East Main Street that was broken into around 2:30 a.m. Officers responded […]
Coroner identifies man involved in fatal overnight crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Johnathon C. Gilbert of Danville died after striking a tree near the 800 block of Seminary St. early Monday morning. According to the Danville Police Department, a DPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes that was driving erratically around Main St and Fairweight St. a little after midnight. While the officer was making a u-turn, the Mercedes turned onto Griffin St and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a house in the 300 block of N. Griffin St.
Santa Claus coming to Carle Hospital on Christmas Eve
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus is departing the North Pole a little earlier this year to visit with children who will be spending Christmas in the hospital this year. With help from the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District, Santa will be visiting Carle Foundation Hospital’s pediatrics unit Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. With […]
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
Coroner: Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said a Paris man who was homeless died from hypothermia on Wednesday. Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were informed at 6:35 a.m. that the man, identified as 61-year-old George W. Heath, had been found unresponsive at a home on North Austin Street. The […]
