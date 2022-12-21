Read full article on original website
Related
Park Record
Betty Diaries: All you need is love
I had no intention of getting a tree this Christmas. It was almost the third week of December. It’s just my dog and me. I wasn’t planning on entertaining this year. What was the point? But just outside the entrance to Whole Foods, I spotted a fresh tabletop pine in a bright red plastic stand and instinctively placed it in my cart. It stuck out of the basket, obstructing my view, so I rolled it over to the customer service desk.
16 People Who Sent Christmas Cards They Probably Shouldn't Have
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."
Park Record
Editorial: The talking animals
While browsing on the internet the other day, we came across one of the innumerable strange and compelling books which live on in a half-life of bytes. This one, which also has a physical presence, at least in the collection of the New York Public Library, is by John Howison, a Scotsman who journeyed to North America in 1818 and for the next two and a half years traveled from Montreal to what is today Toronto, taking careful notes and paying particular attention to the lives and customs of Canada’s First Peoples.
Comments / 0