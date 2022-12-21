While browsing on the internet the other day, we came across one of the innumerable strange and compelling books which live on in a half-life of bytes. This one, which also has a physical presence, at least in the collection of the New York Public Library, is by John Howison, a Scotsman who journeyed to North America in 1818 and for the next two and a half years traveled from Montreal to what is today Toronto, taking careful notes and paying particular attention to the lives and customs of Canada’s First Peoples.

